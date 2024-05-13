Kickoff Time Announced For Michigan-Ohio State Game
While change has become the new normal across college football, the greatest rivalry in the sport will remain unchanged for at least the 2024 season.
On Monday, Fox Sports announced "The Game" between Michigan and Ohio State football will once again kick off at noon on Nov. 30 in Columbus, the marquee game of the weekend. This comes as no surprise. Not only has noon been the traditional kickoff time in this rivalry, the annual matchup between the Wolverines and Buckeyes has been the most-watched regular season college football game in each of the last three seasons.
Michigan will go for its fourth consecutive win in the rivalry in 2024, after wins of 42-27, 45-23 and 30-24 over Ohio State in each of the last three years. The Wolverines also seek their second straight win in Columbus for the first time since 1988 and 1990. Michigan has not beaten Ohio State four times in a row since 1988-91.
The news comes just hours after Michigan's season-opener against Fresno State was slotted for a primetime kickoff at 7:30 p.m. on NBC as part of the network's 'Big Ten Saturday Night'. The Wolverines will be featured in at least two 'Big Noon Kickoff' games on Fox, as the Week 2 matchup between Michigan and Texas in Ann Arbor has already been locked in for a noon kickoff.
U-M will face one of the toughest schedules in all of college football in 2024. In addition to hosting the Longhorns and traveling south to face the Buckeyes, Michigan will also host USC and Oregon, and make a road trip to Washington.
2024 Michigan Football Schedule
- Aug. 31 — vs. Fresno State (7:30 p.m., NBC)
- Sept. 7 — vs. Texas (Noon, FOX)
- Sept. 14 — vs. Arkansas State (TBA)
- Sept. 21 — vs. USC (TBA)
- Sept. 28 — vs. Minnesota (TBA)
- Oct. 5 — at Washington (TBA)
- Oct. 12 — Bye Week
- Oct. 19 — at Illinois (TBA)
- Oct. 26 — vs. Michigan State (TBA)
- Nov. 2 — vs. Oregon (TBA)
- Nov. 9 — at Indiana (TBA)
- Nov. 16 — Bye Week
- Nov. 23 — vs. Northwestern (TBA)
- Nov. 30 — at Ohio State (Noon, FOX)
