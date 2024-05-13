Michigan Basketball Tabs Matt Aldred As New Strength And Conditioning Coach
As part of the transition into the Dusty May-led era of Michigan basketball, the Wolverines have hired Matt Aldred as its new Strength and Conditioning coach. Aldred will be replacing longtime S&C coach Jon Sanderson, who was widely praised for his impact on the hoops squad and was involved in a sordid, messy exit from the program during the end of Juwan Howard’s time as head coach.
So, Michigan is revamping its lineup and its coaching staff under May, and Aldred is the latest piece added to the puzzle.
Here is a release from U-M on hiring Aldred:
“David and Meredith Kaplan Men's Basketball Head Coach Dusty May announced today (Monday, May 13) the addition of head strength and conditioning coach Matt Aldred.
"Matt (Aldred) only bolsters the goal of creating a staff of great teachers and genuine people who can help our players away from the game," said May. "I met Matt six years ago and have always been impressed with him. His forward thinking, work at Furman, and academic teachings make him a unique coach who will enhance our strength and conditioning program."
The Eastbourne, England native reunites with May after working with the Florida basketball staff during the 2017-18 season. Most recently, he spent the last six years as the head strength and conditioning coach at Furman. In his final season with the Paladins Aldred held the title of assistant head coach/director of basketball performance, becoming the nation's first basketball strength and conditioning coach to gain this promotion.
"It's an honor to be joining Dusty May's staff at one of the premier universities in the world," said Aldred. "The opportunity to work with Dusty, and his staff and represent the University of Michigan is a blessing. I will give my all to help develop our student-athletes into some of the best in the country. As a staff, we are committed to excellence, and working as one to ensure the Wolverines are a national championship contender. My family and I cannot wait to get to Ann Arbor and start."
Throughout his tenure at Furman, he worked alongside coach Bob Richey and was responsible for all aspects of the strength and conditioning efforts for the men's basketball program. He also worked with the Paladin's men's golf team, and the men's and women's cross country while mentoring his team of strength and conditioning fellows.
Beginning his coaching career, Aldred was an assistant strength and conditioning coach at the University of Florida for one season (2017-18). Working alongside May, who was also an assistant coach under head coach Mike White, Aldred's duties included assisting the men's and women's basketball programs and overseeing the strength training program for the men's tennis program.
In addition to Aldred's work with the basketball program, he will also work with the U-M men's golf team.”
