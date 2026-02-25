Where Michigan Basketball's Big Three Projects to Land in 2026 NBA Draft

Michigan basketball clinched a share of the Big Ten regular-season title on Tuesday night after defeating Minnesota at home. The Wolverines need one more win in the next three games to win the Big Ten title outright.

While the Maize and Blue are trying to win the Big Ten and make a run in the NCAA Tournament, the Wolverines have some players being evaluated for the 2026 NBA Draft.

In fact, all three of Michigan's big men were projected to land in the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft by Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman in his latest mock draft.

Yaxel Lendeborg - No. 18 to the OKC Thunder

Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Pro Comp: Al Harrington

Yaxel Lendeborg came back to Michigan for one more season of college basketball after he dominated at UAB. Not only did he come back to finish his eligibility, but it appears to be the right choice.

Depending on what mock draft you look at, Lendeborg is a potential lottery pick, but a sure-fire first-round pick.

The versatile forward is currently leading Michigan with 14.2 points per game, tied for first with 7.3 rebounds per game, and second on the team with 3.3 assists per game. Lendeborg started off the season struggling with his deep shot, but as the season has gone on, he has picked that up.

Everything is rolling for Lendeborg and he's impressing the scouts.

"Yaxel Lendeborg performed well during a key test against Duke by drilling three three-pointers and fearlessly attacking Cameron Boozer.

"He'll earn the high-floor, low-ceiling label. Teams will see a surefire pro that can finish plays, handle and pass, make enough open threes and provide valuable defensive versatility. They'll also question the upside of a forward who'll be a 24-year-old rookie, still can't shoot consistently and lacks one defining skill," wrote Wasserman.

Aday Mara - No. 25 to the Philadelphia 76ers

Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Pro Comp: Roy Hibbert

After a pair of seasons at UCLA, Mara came to Michigan this season and has shined under Dusty May. He isn't just averaging 11.1 points but he is one of the best shot blockers in the country, averaging 2.6 rejections per game.

Mara has been a dominant force down low and when he's in, teams struggle to get the ball into the paint effectively. When he has to miss time — as he did against Duke — Michigan has a hard time. Mara is important to Michigan's success.

The Wolverines will work on getting Mara back for one more season, but the NBA could be very enticing for the 7'3" center.

"Aday Mara had some eye-opening moments during Michigan's heavily-scouted game against Duke, when he was able to showcase his passing, post touch and defensive paint presence.

"Those aspects of his game have been on display all season. Bad turnovers and dreadful free-throw shooting will turn teams off, but he's established himself as an enticing weapon for an NBA frontcourt as a 7'3" big who can facilitate, finish and protect the rim," wrote Wasserman.

Morez Johnson - No. 26 to the New York Knicks

David Banks-Imagn Images

Pro Comp: Montrez Harrell

After starring at Illinois last year, Johnson transferred to Michigan for his sophomore campaign and, like Mara, has been dominant under the rim. Johnson is an athletic freak and can get the job done on both ends of the court.

He is second on Michigan, averaging 13.3 points and tied with Lendeborg with 7.3 rebounds. He's still working on his shot outside of the paint, and if he ever unlocks that, he will be a cheat code.

The Wolverines will also work to bring back Johnson for one more season. His upside is tremendous and another season in May's system could turn Johnson into a lottery pick.

"Belief in Morez Johnson Jr.'s NBA role/fit has risen during Michigan's dominant season. More are coming around to accept his limitations and buy his physicality, short touch and movement for interior scoring and defensive versatility.

"He won't be for every team, but Johnson figures to interest those who see value and a rotational player who can provide a different presence with paint activity, toughness and effort," wrote Wasserman.