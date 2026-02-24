Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Jalen Johnson, Kon Knueppel, Cason Wallace)

There are a ton of ways to bet on some NBA player props on Tuesday, Feb. 24, as 22 teams are in action after there were just three games on Monday.

A bunch of injuries could impact the prop market – and the outcome of several games – on Feb. 24, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Devin Booker, Cooper Flagg, Steph Curry and others all won’t play tonight. On top of that, Joel Embiid, Chet Holmgren and Jaylen Brown are all questionable.

That has led me to look at just four games for today’s best props, including the Oklahoma City Thunder-Toronto Raptors matchup, as OKC is going to have to rely on some role players to take on bigger workloads.

I also have a play for All-Star Jalen Johnson, and his Atlanta Hawks are massive favorites at home against the tanking Washington Wizards.

Every day at SI Betting, yours truly breaks down three or more NBA props to consider for that night’s action. Let’s dive into the breakdowns for each of the plays on Feb. 24.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 24

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Kon Knueppel OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (+105)

Charlotte Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel has shot the lights out this season, and he has a great matchup on Tuesday night against the Chicago Bulls.

Chicago ranks 22nd in the NBA in 3-pointers allowed per game and is dead last in opponent 3-point percentage (37.6 percent) in the 2025-26 season.

That puts Knuppel in a great spot to clear his season average from beyond the arc. He’s averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers on 8.0 attempts per game (43.5 percent), knocking down at least four 3s in six of his eight games in February.

The volume has also been there for Knueppel this month, as he’s put up 9.5 3-pointers per game. He’s a must-bet against this weak Chicago defense on Feb. 24.

Jalen Johnson 11+ Rebound (-149)

Hawks forward Jalen Johnson is averaging 10.8 rebounds per game this season, and he’s reached 11 boards in five of his seven games this month.

Johnson has a great matchup against the Washington Wizards tonight, who rank 29th in rebound percentage and dead last in opponent rebounds per game (47.8) this season.

Johnson had a 12-rebound game in his last meeting with Washington, and the Wizards are short-handed in the frontcourt on Tuesday with Alex Sarr still out of the lineup due to a hamstring injury.

Since Johnson is averaging nearly 17 rebound chances per night, I think he’s worth a shot against this Washington team. In the 2025-26 season, Johnson has picked up 11 or more boards in over half of his games (27 of 53).

Cason Wallace 15+ Points and Assists (-152)

Cason Wallace has been thrust into a starting role with the Oklahoma City Thunder down so many players, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell on Tuesday night. Plus, Chet Holmgren and Alex Caruso are listed as questionable against the Toronto Raptors.

So, Wallace should be one of the go-to options on the offensive end, making this a pretty intriguing number for the former first-round pick.

Wallace has 15 or more points and assists in five of his nine games this month (all starts), averaging 12.8 points and 4.7 assists per game during that stretch. He’s coming off a big game on Sunday against Cleveland, dropping 20 points and 10 dimes while taking a season-high 17 shots.

Since Feb. 1, Wallace has more games with double-digit shot attempts (five) than he did the entire season to that point (four). That gives him a pretty solid floor when it comes to this prop, especially since the Thunder have to rely on him with their top initiators on offense out of the lineup.

Mitchell Robinson OVER 6.5 Rebounds (-142)

New York Knicks big man Mitchell Robinson has been a beast on the glass this season, averaging 8.7 rebounds per game, including 4.5 offensive boards per night.

Robinson has been a major issue for the Cleveland Cavaliers in recent years, including this season on Christmas Day when he grabbed 13 rebounds in less than 17 minutes of action.

Cleveland is 14th in the NBA in rebound percentage, but I think Robinson is undervalued at this line. He’s grabbed at least seven boards in each of his last seven regular-season meetings with the Cavs.

The Knicks big man is playing less than 20 minutes per game, yet he’s averaging 13.4 rebound chances per night. He’s a great bet to come down with at least half of those on Tuesday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

