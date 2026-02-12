Why Dusty May Believes Michigan Was Able to Overcome Huge Deficit to Top Northwestern

No. 2 Michigan basketball probably shouldn't have ever found itself in a situation where it was down 16 with just over 14 minutes to play during Wednesday's game at Northwestern, especially against a Wildcats team who came in just 2-11 in Big Ten play.

Nonetheless, that's exactly the situation the Wolverines found themselves in as they had to dig out of a massive hole to gain a two game lead in the Big Ten standings.

Even though it's an ordeal no team wants to find itself in on the road, there aren't a ton of teams that would be able to find the composure and sheer will to execute the way the Wolverines did down the stretch.

Feb 11, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) dunks the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

In the 87-75 victory, Michigan, at one point, scored on 21-straight possessions starting at the 14:30 mark in the second half—a stretch that spanned over 12 minutes of game time. On top of that, the Wolverines locked in on the defensive end of the floor and took control on both ends to close the game in front of a pro-Michigan road crowd.

Michigan head coach Dusty May commended his team for their composure and willingness to find another way to win.

May on the team's 'look' down the stretch

While playing dominant basketball for much of the season, when playing more than 30 games in a given year, every team is going to have moments to where they play poorly in stretches. The difference between the good and great teams is the type of response shown in moments of adversity and how a team can pull together even when things aren't going well.

The Wolverines put that on display in an earlier game at Penn State in which they didn't play particularly well, Then, Michigan edged out Nebraska in a contest in late January in Ann Arbor where the Huskers led most of the night.

And on Wednesday, May's team found yet another way to win through the help of guards LJ Cason and Trey McKenney, who were electric off the bench.

"Guys have that look that we talk a lot about," May said in his postgame press conference. "I learned from my good friend Grant McCasland at Texas Tech and we always talked after our games. And he said, 'man, you guys have the look this year.' And I started watching our guys then—our team now has that similar look that we're gonna find a way—we don't know what it's gonna look like, we don't know who it's going to be, but we have so many weapons and so many guys that we're gonna find a way to win this.

"And we can't predict exactly how it's gonna go, but there's this look and belief that we're gonna figure it out—and they did."