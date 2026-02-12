Michigan-Northwestern Referee Caused a Very Odd Delay to Start Second Half

Michigan beat Northwestern, 87-75, at Welsh-Ryan Arena on Wednesday night as the No. 2 team in the nation improved to 23-1 on the season. The Wolverines were down nine at halftime and overcame a 16-point deficit in the second half to beat the Wildcats by double-figures.

They also overcame a very short, but rare delay to start the second half. Referee Verne Harris was called out on the broadcast for leaving the court and causing the delay. What happened?

He forgot his whistle.

This caused a short delay to start the second half during Michigan–Northwestern 😅 pic.twitter.com/npnvCRGf0r — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 12, 2026

This honestly must be a referee's worst nightmare. He must have felt so vulnerable out there with nothing to blow into that could create a high-pitch sound.

No wonder he looked so relieved as he returned to the court, completely unconcerned with everyone else having to wait around an extra minute for him to retreieve his equipment. The only thing that would have been worse is a replay monitor not working, but without a whistle to make any calls, when would you even need it?

