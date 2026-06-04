Why Michigan vs. Duke Blockbuster is Moving From The Garden to Marlins Stadium

For the second year in a row, Dusty May's Michigan Wolverines will take on the Duke Blue Devils in a major non-conference clash. The game was announced earlier this year, with a Dec. 21 date for the 2026-27 season, but now, there is a major twist.

The game was originally set to be played at the historic Madison Square Garden, but according to sources with knowledge, the game is 'close' to being moved to an MLB Stadium. Thousands of miles away, the Wolverines are trending to play Duke at LoanDepot Park, which is where the Miami Marlins play.

Basketball games should be played in basketball arenas, but when TV disputes happen — crazy things happen.

Why the game appears to be moving

According to CBS Sports, a contract dispute happened once Duke announced its big, new deal with Amazon, where the Blue Devils were going to play marquee games on Prime.

However, neither Michigan nor Duke had signed a deal with Amazon when the game was announced. Which caused issues with Fox, who expected to stream the game.

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"TV is paying a lot of money for this," one source told CBS Sports. "Schools got paid, the Big Ten got paid. This is Fox flexing its muscle and standing on principle."

Each network has a territory, and with the game originally set in New York, Fox — which has the Big Ten — expected to air the game. So both coaches worked to move the game to a location that could work where the game could still be played. With Duke making the announcement with Amazon, the Blue Devils either needed the game to be moved, or Duke would've had to replace Michigan on its schedule.

First college basketball game to be played in an MLB Stadium since 2022

It doesn't happen often, in fact, rarely, but a game has been played in an MLB Stadium before. The Wisconsin Badgers played Stanford in Milwaukee at the Brewers Stadium.

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While some may ask why the game wasn't moved to the Miami Heat area, according to CBS Sports, May has a connection with the Miami Marlins' owner, who at one point, wanted FAU to play a game in Marlins' Stadium.

A lot of fans believe games should be played in only basketball arenas, but with NIL, the transfer portal, and other things, the ever-chaning landscape of collegiate athletics continues to morph — why not an MLB Stadium.