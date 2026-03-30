Why Michigan’s March Madness Run to the Final Four is Historically Impressive

Yesterday, the No. 1-seeded Michigan basketball team advanced to its ninth Final Four in program history following a dominating 95-62 win over No. 6-seeded Tennessee in Chicago, Ill. It was arguably the best the Wolverines have looked in the NCAA Tournament thus far, but the numbers on the offensive end show just how impressive this Michigan team is and has been.

Most Michigan fans knew this squad had potential, seeing the team's early-season dominance, winning nearly every game by double-digits.

The Wolverines are now flexing their ability on the offensive side of the ball. Through four games in the tournament, UofM is averaging 95.3 points per game, which is the most for a team that has reached the final four since Kentucky averaged 97.0 in 1993.

Michigan is averaging 95.3 points per game in this tournament, the most by a team en route to the Final Four since 1993 Kentucky averaged 97.0 😤



It's the highest mark ever by a Big Ten team and ranks as the third highest by any team since the tournament expanded in 1985 👀 pic.twitter.com/4hRt48MZkS — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) March 29, 2026

Ironically, that 1993 Kentucky squad was eliminated in the final four by none other than Michigan, as the Wolverines came away with an 81-78 victory in overtime.

UofM’s 95.3 points per contest is also the most by any Big Ten squad and since 1985 ranks the third highest by any team in the tournament.

Mar 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) and center Aday Mara (15) react from the bench in the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers during an Elite Eight game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

What Makes Them Special?

There are so many things that seem to make this team special and they do not have a clear weakness. But what seems to stick out the most is the unselfish play by everyone on the court.

Michigan star forward and Big Ten Player of the Year talked about the unselfish nature of this Wolverines squad in Sunday’s postgame press conference.

“Like I was saying before, we are an unselfish group of guys,” Lendeborg said. “Nobody cares about their stats on this team. We don’t have a man, we don't have a best player on this team… We are going to go out there and do what we need to do to win, and if it is making an extra pass, everyone on this team will make that extra pass for each other.”

It all starts at the point guard position as well, the quarterback of the team. Starting Michigan guard Nimari Burnett had high praise for Elliot Cadeau following yesterday's victory.

“He just sets the pace and the tone of the game,” Burnett said. “Even prior to the game, his mentality and getting us all pumped up. Just giving us the right juice that we all individually, and as a team, need to go out there and play a good brand of basketball… He sees things that we don’t even see ourselves. A super unselfish guy, so the success that he has deserves it and more.”

Michigan guard Nimari Burnett (4) and forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) celebrate during a NCAA Tournament Elite 8 game against Tennessee at the United Center in Chicago on March 29, 2026. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Looking ahead, the Wolverines are set to take on Arizona in the Final Four next Saturday (April 4) in Indianapolis, Ind.