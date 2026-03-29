Michigan Starter Breaks Down Why Elliot Cadeau Has Been Key to Final Four Run

The No. 1-seeded Michigan basketball team cruised to a 95-62 win over No. 6-seeded Tennessee on Sunday afternoon (March 29) in Chicago, Ill., to advance to its ninth Final Four in program history.

In the victory, starting point guard Elliot Cadeau eclipsed 1,000 career points, finishing the game with eight while adding 10 assists, three rebounds, two steals and a block.

OVER 1,000 CAREER POINTS FOR MICHIGAN JUNIOR ELLIOT CADEAU 👏



pic.twitter.com/YkK9fUkPs3 — 𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔇𝔢𝔱𝔯𝔬𝔦𝔱 𝔗𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 📰 (@the_det_times) March 29, 2026

Cadeau has been vital to the Wolverines' run in the NCAA Tournament thus far, being named to the tournament’s Midwest All-Region Team, along with Yaxel Lendeborg and Roddy Gayle. Through four games, the junior is averaging 10.5 points and a staggering 8.3 assists per game in March Madness. Those assist numbers are up nearly three per game from his average during the regular season.

What His Teammate Said

After the win over the Volunteers, Michigan starting guard Nimari Burnett was asked about how Cadeau has helped the Wolverines in the tournament so far.

“He just sets the pace and the tone of the game,” Burnett said. “Even prior to the game, his mentality and getting us all pumped up. Just giving us the right juice that we all individually, and as a team, need to go out there and play a good brand of basketball… He sees things that we don’t even see ourselves. A super unselfish guy, so the success that he has deserves it and more.”

Why Cadeau is Crucial

In the tournament, Cadeau may be the most critical to the Wolverines' success. The point guard position is perhaps the most important in the sport of basketball and with no true backup point guard due to the L.J. Cason injury, Michigan needs Cadeau to play a lot and well.

In three of the four games in the NCAA Tournament, Cadeau has played at least 34 minutes out of 40.

Michigan guard Elliot Cadeau (3) goes to the basket against Tennessee guard Ja'kobi Gillespie (0) during the first half of NCAA Tournament Elite 8 round at United Center in Chicago on Sunday, March 29, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If the Wolverines want to have a chance at their second national championship in school history, Cadeau is going to have to continue his excellent play, especially as a distributor.

Cadeau and the Wolverines are set to take on Arizona in the Final Four next Saturday (April 4) in Indianapolis, Ind.