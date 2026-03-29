Michigan Starter Breaks Down Why Elliot Cadeau Has Been Key to Final Four Run
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The No. 1-seeded Michigan basketball team cruised to a 95-62 win over No. 6-seeded Tennessee on Sunday afternoon (March 29) in Chicago, Ill., to advance to its ninth Final Four in program history.
In the victory, starting point guard Elliot Cadeau eclipsed 1,000 career points, finishing the game with eight while adding 10 assists, three rebounds, two steals and a block.
Cadeau has been vital to the Wolverines' run in the NCAA Tournament thus far, being named to the tournament’s Midwest All-Region Team, along with Yaxel Lendeborg and Roddy Gayle. Through four games, the junior is averaging 10.5 points and a staggering 8.3 assists per game in March Madness. Those assist numbers are up nearly three per game from his average during the regular season.
What His Teammate Said
After the win over the Volunteers, Michigan starting guard Nimari Burnett was asked about how Cadeau has helped the Wolverines in the tournament so far.
“He just sets the pace and the tone of the game,” Burnett said. “Even prior to the game, his mentality and getting us all pumped up. Just giving us the right juice that we all individually, and as a team, need to go out there and play a good brand of basketball… He sees things that we don’t even see ourselves. A super unselfish guy, so the success that he has deserves it and more.”
Why Cadeau is Crucial
In the tournament, Cadeau may be the most critical to the Wolverines' success. The point guard position is perhaps the most important in the sport of basketball and with no true backup point guard due to the L.J. Cason injury, Michigan needs Cadeau to play a lot and well.
In three of the four games in the NCAA Tournament, Cadeau has played at least 34 minutes out of 40.
If the Wolverines want to have a chance at their second national championship in school history, Cadeau is going to have to continue his excellent play, especially as a distributor.
Cadeau and the Wolverines are set to take on Arizona in the Final Four next Saturday (April 4) in Indianapolis, Ind.
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A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.Follow JusticeSteiner2