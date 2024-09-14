Best bet: Michigan vs. Arkansas State
Michigan is hoping to right its wrongs and a loss against Texas last weekend and so am I after losing our bet last weekend. The Wolverines' offense didn't get their run game going and we missed Kalel Mullings running for 40 yards. Hit both Colston Loveland and Isaiah Bond, but not good enough.
Turning the page to Arkansas State, we are going to use DraftKings Sportsbook to form our bet. Sticking with a three-leg parlay, I think we have a matchup to like here.
- Colston Loveland 50+ receiving yards (-130)
- Donovan Edwards 50+ rushing yards (-340)
- Kalel Mullings anytime touchdown (-240)
This bet comes to +202. A simple $10 wager can win you $20.20
You can place your bet here:
Reasoning:
Colston Loveland hasn't been under 70 receiving yards in back-to-back weeks. While Michigan has been honest saying it needs to run the ball more and more, Loveland is still going to be huge in the passing game. I'm not sure he will get to 70 again, but 50 is more than doable while getting the most targets on the team.
Did I say Michigan wants to run the football? Arkansas State is currently the 115th-ranked team in the nation against the run allowing nearly 200 yards on the ground per game. The Wolverines want to get back to their smashmouth style of offense. Getting Donovan Edwards going is important for both himself and Michigan.
Also, Kalel Mullings is the power back of the bunch. Red zone efficiencyy is something Michigan wants to improve on as well. Allowing Mullings to get some carries in the red zone feels like something that will happen going forward and he has a great chance of putting one in the endzone.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Game Predictions: No. 17 Michigan vs. Arkansas State
Predicting every Big Ten football score in Week 3