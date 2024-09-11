Three keys for Michigan football against Arkansas State
We are going to do the three keys a little differently heading into Week 3. Typically, I think about what Michigan needs to do in order to win its game, but if the Wolverines struggle -- or dare say lose -- to Arkansas State, there is a much bigger issue at hand.
Instead, I'm going to write three things fans should want to see on Saturday against the Red Wolves to give them some faith heading into a Week 4 showdown with USC.
1. Offensive line needs to dominate
Entering Week 3, Michigan has the 120th-ranked total offense in the nation. The Wolverines average just 276.5 yards per game. Michigan also owns the 113th-ranked passing offense (162.5 yards/game) and the 101st-ranked rushing offense (114 yards/game).
Much blame is being put on first-year starter Davis Warren and while he does own some of the failure of the offense through two weeks, I look toward the unit that has been super strong since 2021: the offensive.
Pro Football Focus isn't the be-all and end-all, but the advanced analytics are something to ponder. According to PFF, Michigan has the 117th-best pass protection (55.0 grade), but does have the 45th-best run-blocking grade (67.1).
The offensive line has been inconsistent at best, but the one-time feared O-line is back to looking like the 2010's Michigan offensive line. Granted the Wolverines have five new linemen trying to jell and work together, but two weeks in, it's less to be desired.
Again, looking at PFF, when Warren is pressured it's 83.3% of the time due to the offensive line. To get specific, the RG (Gio El-Hadi) has allowed pressure 16.7% of the time, and the RT (Evan Link) has allowed pressure 66.7% of the time -- not good.
Michigan says it wants to be a run-first team, which is great, but the offensive line needs to open up holes and then also be established in pass pro. Fans are going to want to see a huge change from the offensive line against an under matched Arkansas State team.
2. Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant need to be a force
It sounds silly to harp on the two best interior defensive linemen in college football, but the fact is that neither has played well in two games. Mason Graham is ranked as the No. 359 DT by PFF. Graham has a 65.1 defensive grade and a 69.2 run stop grade.
Grant is listed as the No. 536 DT in the country with a 60.7 defensive grade and a 69.1 run stop grade.
Through two games, Graham has seven tackles with two TFLs, while Grant has one tackle to his name, along with a PBU.
As the top two interior linemen, Michigan needs the big-time players to play as such. Heading into Arkansas State, the Wolverines are going to want their stars to tear up the Red Wolves' O-line. Graham and Grant, while they may not rack up the stats, need to come off the ball strong and just destroy the competition. After a poor Texas game, USC is up in two weeks and that will be another key game that could dictate the season. Graham and Grant are going to want to be primed for the Trojans.
3. Improve on third downs
Michigan is currently ranked 110th in the country converting just seven of 23 (30.4%) third-down chances in two games. Some might point to the struggles against a good Texas' defense, but the Wolverines weren't good in this area against Fresno State either. In Week 1, Michigan went 4-for-11 on third downs.
Not getting behind the chains on first down would help here, but either way, Michigan has to give its defense a break and stay on the field to sustain drives. If the Wolverines want that run-first identity, getting Donovan Edwards and Kalel Mullings rolling would help tremendously.
On the other side of the ball, the Michigan defense is ranked 109th allowing opponents to convert on 12-of-27 (44.4%) thid-down tries. That has to improve as well. Going up against a less talented Arkansas State team, the Wolverine defense will want to wreak havoc and force some three-and-outs to gain confidence on Saturday.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
'Do we have an advantage anywhere?': Butch Jones speaks on Michigan in a Week 3 tilt
Kirk Campbell reveals what Michigan's offensive identity will be going forward
BREAKING: Sherrone Moore, Michigan reach full contract agreement