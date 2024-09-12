Predicting every Big Ten football score in Week 3
There are 13 games this weekend that revolve around the Big Ten Conference. A couple of them are fairly big ones like Alabama coming north to take on Wisconsin. The Tide are currently double-digit favorites entering the game, even after struggling with South Florida last week.
On other action, Oregon and Oregon State both face off. That rivalry will remain in tact and so will Washington and Washington State -- who also plays on Saturday. Michigan, Iowa, and Maryland are all hoping to correct the ship after taking tough losses last weekend.
Here's how I think each game will go this weekend.
Saturday -- Alabama vs. Wisconsin
Alabama had a scare with USF for a third of the game last weekend before being Alabama again. While the Tide could have some hidden issues, the Badgers have looked much worse in two weeks. Wisconsin is 2-0 but it has been less than impressive. Winning in Camp Randall is no easy task, but the Tide are too talented in this one.
Final score: Alabama 38, Wisconsin 17
Arkansas State vs. Michigan
It's not a question of if Michigan wins this game -- if the Wolverines lose pandemonium will arise -- it's a question of how close the game is. Michigan has looked average at best through two weeks and while the defense hasn't lived up to the billing, the offense has been very pedestrian. The Wolverines need to find a spark this week before USC comes to town in two weeks.
Final score: Michigan 38, Arkansas State 7
Central Michigan vs. Illinois
Don't look now, the Illinois looks like the real deal -- I know, it's two weeks. But I said last week, as I predicted Kansas to win, I needed to see the Illini take down a team with a pulse and Illinois did a great job slowing down Jalon Daniels and Co. Central Michigan appears to be down this year after getting crushed by FIU last week, expect Illinois to win three straight.
Final score: Illinois 35, Central Michigan 14
Oregon vs. Oregon State
Oregon has looked very beatable through two weeks. I thought Oregon would have a wake-up call and crush Boise State last weekend -- wrong again. Dan Lanning is going to have to get through to his talented team if they are going to make noise in the Big Ten this year. In a rivalry game, anything can happen. But I keep clinging onto Oregon having too much talent to lose a game it shouldn't -- even to a 2-0 Oregon State rival.
Final score: Oregon 31, Oregon State 13
Notre Dame vs. Purdue
Oh, Notre Dame. Gets a legit win in Week 1 against Texas A&M and then loses in South Bend to Northern Illinois. This week's game comes down to how does Notre Dame respond? The Irish are clearly more talented on paper, but Purdue is off to a hot start, especially quarterback Hudson Card. While I think Purdue does have a shot here, I can't go against the more talented team.
Final score: Notre Dame 27, Purdue 21
Prairie View A&M vs. Michigan State
Prairie View A&M is about all that needs typed here. Jonathan Smith remains perfect in his MSU tenure.
Final score: Michigan State 45, Prairie View A&M 6
Nevada vs. Minnesota
Minnesota avenged its season-opening loss to LSU with a shutout win against Rhode Island last weekend. Max Brosmer looked good and star running back Darius Taylor was back. The Gophers should get past .500 on Saturday.
Final score: Minnesota 31, Nevada 10
Washington State vs. Washington
Oh, boy. Two teams hoping to put their stamp on an early big win. Washington and Washington State are both 2-0 and both offenses have been really good through two weeks. This game is being played at Lumen Field, a neutral site, and I think it comes down to which quarterback can make the big play. Will Rogers is established and has been around the game for a long time. Got to roll with the Huskies in a high-scoring affair.
Final score: Washington 38, Washington State 35
Troy vs. Iowa
This feels like a good bounce-back game for Iowa after losing 20-19 over rival Iowa State. Quarterback Cade McNamara has to be better if Iowa is going to make a run in the Big Ten, or maybe backup Brendan Sullivan gets some run against a lowly Troy team.
Final score: Iowa 28, Troy 3
Northern Iowa vs. Nebraska
Nebraska looks like a real team through two weeks and is coming off a big win against Colorado. Dylan Railoa looks much better than a true freshman should look, and there is no reason to believe he might have a bad game against Northern Iowa -- who isn't a bad team.
Final score: Nebraska 34, Northern Iowa 10
Indiana vs. UCLA
This game will be telling for a few reasons. Can UCLA play with the low-to-middle Big Ten teams? Or is Indiana just really, really good offensively after scoring 31 and 77 points, respectively. While I think the Hoosiers are much better than last year with Kurtis Rourke at quarterback, I give the Bruins a slight edge being at home and coming off a bye.
Final score: UCLA 30, Indiana 27
Eastern Illinois vs. Northwestern
After two poor showings, Northwestern is replacing Mike Wright at quarterback with Jack Lausch. It will mark his first start and the Wildcats' offense can't get much worse. Northwestern scored 13 and 20 points in the first two games. It's a good time to switch up quarterbacks playing against an Eastern Illinois team that lost 45-0 to Illinois.
Final score: Northwestern 20, Eastern Illinois 6
Maryland vs. Virginia
My view of Maryland has dwindled after how it looked last weekend against Michigan State. While I think the Terps could have a good offense again this year, the Cavs are playing good football. Virginia took Wake Forest to the brink before pulling off the upset. Being at home, got to take the Cavs.
Final score: Virginia 28, Maryland 27
