3 Halftime Takeaways as Michigan Football Leads Iowa 10-7

The Michigan Wolverines took the field for their conference opener against the Iowa Hawkeyes

Michigan’s offense has moved the ball up-and-down the field almost at will through the first half as Bryce Underwood is having what is truly a breakout game through one half of play.

Despite Michigan’s offense being able to do almost whatever it wants, they are not beating up the Hawkeyes the way the stat sheet might indicate.

A kickoff return for a touchdown and a fourth down stop by the Iowa defense have kept them within three points.

Here are our takeaways at halftime as Michigan leads Iowa.

Bryce Underwood Growing Up

Michigan’s offense is clearly being placed on the shoulders of its young quarterback, and the sophomore is delivering through one half of play.

Underwood opened the scoring with a surgical drive that culminated in a touchdown pass from Underwood to JJ Buchanan to give the Wolverines a 7-0 lead. Michigan has moved the ball on all of its possessions in the first half, and that has largely been due to its quarterback.

Bryce Underwood with a dart to JJ Buchanan 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TGGbfbZ0rO — uofmcoverage (@uofmcoverage) September 26, 2026

Michigan’s passing game has been mostly anemic through three weeks this season, but the team, specifically the quarterback has had plenty to celebrate in the first half.

The biggest stat of the year thus far is that the most passing yards Iowa had given up all season was 117 to Iowa State. Underwood surpassed that with 13 minutes remaining in the second quarter.

Run Game Progress

Through three weeks Michigan’s ground game has also struggled, but the offensive line has appeared to take the challenge presented by Iowa’s defense and is prepared to run with it.

The Wolverines’ run game has seen four different ball carriers with their top three backs and Underwood toting the rock.

They had 68 yards rushing in the first half, which is not going to make anyone remember days of Blake Corum rumbling through opposing secondaries, but there was progress. The run game was creative. Jordan Marshall with 30 yards on seven carries looks as good as he has all season. That should be something that Michigan tries to build on as the second half rolls along.

Self Inflicted Wounds

If you are going to beat yourself, Iowa is more than happy to let you do so. The Wolverines tried their best to oblige them in the first half. Their first series of the game stalled out offensively because of a holding penalty that wiped out a Bryce Underwood run that would have resulted in a first down.

After Michigan’s first touchdown of the game, they could hardly look up at the scoreboard to see they had a lead before Iowa had tied the game thanks to a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Braeden Jackson.

Michigan’s second-to-last possession of the first half looked like they were going to be able to extend their lead as they drove deep into Iowa territory. When they were faced with a fourth-and-1, Kyle Whittingham chose to try and pick up the first down.

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The problem? Michigan’s play call was incredibly predictable as a condensed formation saw Bryce Underwood try and leap over the top of Iowa’s defense for a first down.

Underwood reached the ball over the line of scrimmage, but pulled it back on his own, and was stopped short of the line of gain.

Michigan’s defense bailed out the poor play selection by forcing Iowa to punt thanks to a meet at the quarterback sack by John Henry Daley and Dom Nichols.



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