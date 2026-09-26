Michigan Football Injury Report: 9 Wolverines OUT Against Iowa — What it Means

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — No. 18 Michigan is set to take on No. 17 Iowa in the Big House and the Wolverines are looking to make another statement win. Michigan took down Oklahoma in Week 2, 17-10, and the Wolverines could be in store for another low-scoring affair.

Iowa enters the Big House with the top-ranked defense in the nation, but what do we really know about the Hawkeyes? Iowa has played a Group of Six program in Northern Illinois and an FCS school in Northern Iowa. The lone Power Four program that Iowa took down was rival Iowa State, which Iowa needed a game-winning field goal to win 16-13.

We are going to find out a lot more about both of these schools with kickoff closing in. But ahead of the game, the official availability report came in.

Michigan official availability report

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Out

WR Brayden Alford

RB Micah Ka'apana

RB Jonathan Brown

DE Julius Holly

CB Jeffrey Chukwu

OL Ace Hamilton

OL Andrew Sprague

OL Andrew Babalola

OL Manuel Beigel

Offensive linemen Andrew Sprague and Manuel Beigel are officially out against Iowa. Which means, the Wolverines will assuredly keep the same lineup as they did last weekend. Evan Link will play at left tackle, while Blake Frazier slides over to right tackle.

The other key to this injury report is that Beigel is out. He has been the Wolverines' starting Rhino this season, or sixth lineman. Without Beigel, we would expect to see Avery Gach as the Rhino against Iowa.

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The good news for the Wolverines is that both cornerback Zeke Berry and edge rusher Dom Nichols are off the injury report, which means both players are going to give it a go against Iowa. Earlier this week, defensive coordinator Jay Hill said he expected Berry to play, and Nichols was a surprise name on the injury report to begin with.

Iowa quarterback Hank Brown has never been sacked in his four-year college career and Michigan will look to change that this weekend.

For the Hawkeyes, the only player listed on their injury report is DB Kyler Gerardy, which means running back Kamari Moulton will play and be in the lineup. Moulton did not play last weekend against Northern Iowa, and he was listed as questionable earlier in the week. But the Hawkeyes are going to have their star from last weekend.

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