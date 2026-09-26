Michigan Football Injury Report: 9 Wolverines OUT Against Iowa — What it Means
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ANN ARBOR, Mich. — No. 18 Michigan is set to take on No. 17 Iowa in the Big House and the Wolverines are looking to make another statement win. Michigan took down Oklahoma in Week 2, 17-10, and the Wolverines could be in store for another low-scoring affair.
Iowa enters the Big House with the top-ranked defense in the nation, but what do we really know about the Hawkeyes? Iowa has played a Group of Six program in Northern Illinois and an FCS school in Northern Iowa. The lone Power Four program that Iowa took down was rival Iowa State, which Iowa needed a game-winning field goal to win 16-13.
We are going to find out a lot more about both of these schools with kickoff closing in. But ahead of the game, the official availability report came in.
Michigan official availability report
Out
- WR Brayden Alford
- RB Micah Ka'apana
- RB Jonathan Brown
- DE Julius Holly
- CB Jeffrey Chukwu
- OL Ace Hamilton
- OL Andrew Sprague
- OL Andrew Babalola
- OL Manuel Beigel
Offensive linemen Andrew Sprague and Manuel Beigel are officially out against Iowa. Which means, the Wolverines will assuredly keep the same lineup as they did last weekend. Evan Link will play at left tackle, while Blake Frazier slides over to right tackle.
The other key to this injury report is that Beigel is out. He has been the Wolverines' starting Rhino this season, or sixth lineman. Without Beigel, we would expect to see Avery Gach as the Rhino against Iowa.
The good news for the Wolverines is that both cornerback Zeke Berry and edge rusher Dom Nichols are off the injury report, which means both players are going to give it a go against Iowa. Earlier this week, defensive coordinator Jay Hill said he expected Berry to play, and Nichols was a surprise name on the injury report to begin with.
Iowa quarterback Hank Brown has never been sacked in his four-year college career and Michigan will look to change that this weekend.
For the Hawkeyes, the only player listed on their injury report is DB Kyler Gerardy, which means running back Kamari Moulton will play and be in the lineup. Moulton did not play last weekend against Northern Iowa, and he was listed as questionable earlier in the week. But the Hawkeyes are going to have their star from last weekend.
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Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI during the 2025 football season. Trent also serves as the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI. His other bylines have appeared on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.Follow @trentknoop