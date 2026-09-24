Three Storylines I’m Watching Most in Michigan’s Big Ten Opener Against Iowa

Heading into the first week of conference play, the No. 18 Michigan Wolverines have positive momentum heading into its game against No. 17 Iowa.

The Maize and Blue are coming off a 52-17 win over UTEP, dominating the Miners with an impressive second-half performance.

Sep 19, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Texas El Paso Miners quarterback EJ Colson (1) is sacked by Michigan Wolverines defensive end Carter Meadows (14) during the fourth quarter during the fourth quarter at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, UofM will continue to build on its week-by-week improvements as they host the Hawkeyes at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday (Sept. 26).

Here are my top three storylines to watch when the game kicks off this weekend.

Can The Offense Carry the Momentum

It wasn’t a pretty start for the offense against UTEP. A scoreless first quarter, two fumbles and trailing midway through the second quarter of the game.

However, right before halftime, the Wolverines flipped a switch and the offense had juice. It was the best we have seen Michigan look on that side of the ball.

A big part of that was making it a point of emphasis to get the ball in the hands of the two star wide receivers, Andrew Marsh and JJ Buchanan. Marsh finished the game with a season-best 105 receiving yards and one touchdown. As for Buchanan, he added seven catches for 92 yards and a touchdown of his own.

Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Andrew Marsh (3) carries the ball agains UTEP Miners safety Kode Lowe (7) in the third quarter of a game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If the Michigan offense wants to be able to move the ball down the field, putting the ball in their hands early and often.

Who Leads the Rushing Attack

Coming into the season, Jordan Marshall had high expectations as the top running back in this offense. Three games in and he still hasn’t led the team in rushing in a single game (Bryce Underwood twice and Savion Hiter once).

On the season, Underwood is leading the team with 156 yards on the ground and two TD’s. Last week, Hiter had 62 yards on the ground and a pair of touchdowns.

Reports are that Marshall is dealing with an injury that may be slowing him down. Regardless, he has been underwhelming compared to expectations. That isn’t fully his fault, with offensive line play being skeptical this season as well.

Michigan Wolverines running back Jordan Marshall (23) leaves the field after defeating UTEP 52-17 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Now, in the most important game to date, which Michigan running back will step into the role of top RB?

How Disciplined Can the Wolverines Be

A major concern when watching the Wolverines has been the lack of discipline at times, turning the ball over and committing unwarranted penalties.

The Wolverines rank 112 out of 138 teams in fewest penalty yards per game, averaging 70 per contest. UofM is also 96th of 138 in turnovers lost with five through three games.

Heading into conference play, UofM needs to clean up these mistakes if they want a chance at a Big Ten Championship later in the season.

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