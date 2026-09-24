Michigan, Iowa Listed as 'Lock of the Week' Ahead of Massive College Football Slate

There will be six top-25 showdowns this week in college football and Michigan is set to host one of them. The Wolverines will take on No. 17 Iowa and Michigan looks to land another statement win under Kyle Whittingham.

But all things suggest this isn't going to be an exciting game — if you like offense. Instead, the Wolverines vs. Hawkeyes is shaping up to be an old-fashioned Big Ten game.

Michigan has the No. 10 defense in the country, while Iowa enters the Big House with the top-ranked defense.

Michigan's defense holding down Iowa is the lock of the week

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CBS Sports analyst Tom Fornelli came out with his Week 4 six-pack and Michigan vs. Iowa landed on the menu. While Fornelli didn't make a pick between the two teams, he's confident that Michigan's defense will hold Iowa to under 16.5 points on the day.

"....Now it's on the road for the first time this season, facing a Michigan defense that hasn't allowed more than 17 points all year," Fornelli wrote. "I could be wrong, but it's hard to imagine a world in which Iowa marches down the field for touchdowns in this game without some serious help from its defense and special teams, which, to be fair, is very possible! It's what Iowa does, but this program's recent history doesn't suggest it's overly likely....."

Why Michigan's defense will hold Iowa's offense down

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Iowa is coming off a game where it scored 55 points, but it was against FCS Northern Iowa. The only Power Four school that the Hawkeyes have faced this season is rival Iowa State and the Hawkeyes needed a game-winning field goal to win 16-13.

Saturday will be the first game that Iowa faces a legit defense and Michigan held Oklahoma to 10 points in Week 2. It will also mark quarterback Hank Brown's first road start of his career and it comes in the Big House.

Michigan has had 10 sacks this season and if Iowa is forced to pass the football, the Wolverines' edge rushers will be looking to get home and rattle Brown. To make matters worse for the Hawkeyes' offense is that star running back Kamari Moulton is listed as questionable after missing last weekend.

Even if Moulton plays, will he be 100%? Iowa has capable running backs, but it's to be determined if they will be able to run all over the Wolverines' stout front.

While Iowa's offense might have a hard time scoring against Michigan's defense, the Wolverines' offense will be challenged against the Hawkeyes' defense. Buckle up, it's looking like an old-fashioned defensive battle.

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