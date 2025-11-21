3 key matchups for Michigan football vs. Maryland
No. 18 Michigan football (8-2) takes on the 4-6 Maryland Terrapins on Saturday at 4 p.m. EST in what will be the Wolverines' second-straight road game.
Sherrone Moore's team needs to win its final two games down the stretch to be considered for a College Football Playoff berth, and that starts this weekend in College Park.
Let's break down three key matchups ahead of the game.
Malik Washington vs. the Michigan secondary
The true freshman quarterback has shown his ability to be electric at points this season and is dynamic with both his arm and his legs, as he can make plays with both.
Washington has thrown for nearly 2,300 yards in 10 games this season with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has also ran for 269 yards with four touchdowns and has only taken three sacks all year, which partly speaks to how elusive he can be with an ability to escape the pocket and extend plays.
The Wolverines' defensive line will need to put constant pressure on him and be disciplined in their rushing lanes so Washington can't get out of the pocket. However, when he is able to get his eyes down the field, Michigan's secondary will have to step up and make plays on balls in the air.
Maryland has a slew of offensive weapons in the pass game who have contributed, including Shaleak Knotts, who leads the team in receiving touchdowns with five. Michigan's secondary gave up a few too many big plays against Preston Stone and Northwestern last week for their liking, but also came up with some key plays, particularly from Jordan Young, who made a key pass breakup late to help the Wolverines to victory at Wrigley Field.
Overall, Michigan has been excellent against the pass this season while allowing just 9.7 yards per completion, which ranks fourth in college football. Between the Wolverines having a strong secondary and Maryland being potent at times through the air, that should be a fun matchup.
Maryland's offensive line vs. Michigan's front 7
The way to have success against Wink Martindale's defense, which was shown in Michigan's two losses to USC and Oklahoma, is to have success on the ground.
Maryland, however, has been rather average in its rushing attack this season while averaging 4.4 yards per attempt, ranking 52nd in college football. The Wolverines are 11th in the country in yards allowed per rush attempt, so on paper, that matchup favors the Maize and Blue.
Even though Maryland is fully capable of beating teams through the air, it would still seem like a tough way to live against a Michigan defense with a fierce pass rush that can rotate multiple guys to get after the QB. Maryland will likely need at least the threat of a running game to keep Michigan's defense off balance, and the Wolverines will try their best to make the Terrapins one-dimensional and put them in difficult third-down situations.
Michigan's offensive line vs. Maryland's pass rush
In the 2024 season, Maryland recorded just 14 sacks as a team. This year, they are already up to 25.
A big reason for the turnaround in the pass rush is due to freshmen defensive linemen Zahir Mathis and Sidney Stewart, who have combined for 11.5 of those 25 sacks between the two.
With Mathis and Stewart being threats off the edge, it will be paramount for the Wolverines to have success running the ball and keeping out of obvious passing situations themselves. Even if Jordan Marshall is out, in theory, Michigan should be able to find some success against Maryland on the ground throughout the day.
But in the situations Bryce Underwood does have to drop back to pass, the Wolverine offensive line will have to be on top of their game from a protection standpoint, which has faltered at times this season.