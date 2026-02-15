Michigan's Most-Enticing Game of 2026, Breakout Player, and a Surprising Team

We are still a couple of months away from spring practices and more months away from college football, but that doesn't stop people from thinking about what's in store for the 2026 season. Teams will break through and some players who aren't being thought of will emerge into stars.

While Michigan won nine games last season and missed the College Football Playoff, the Wolverines are one team that has been receiving some preseason hype. ESPN had a group of analysts talk about the upcoming season and the Wolverines were mentioned a few times.

Most enticing early game of the season

While most of the analysts picked either Ohio State-Texas or LSU-Ole Miss, Jake Trotter threw Michigan and Oklahoma in the conversation.

The Wolverines host the Sooners in Week 2 of the season and the game will be a rematch from last year. Michigan went into Norman for an early season game, but it didn't go well for the Wolverines. Bryce Underwood looked like a true freshman and Michigan's defense had no answers for John Mateer. The Wolverines will be looking to avenge that loss this season.

"I'll throw Oklahoma at Michigan on Sept. 12 into the conversation. The Sooners are coming off a banner season under Brent Venables, and with quarterback John Mateer back, they should have aspirations of returning to the playoff and potentially making a run. Kyle Whittingham, meanwhile, has stabilized a Michigan program that fell into disarray under Sherrone Moore. Whittingham succeeded in convincing ballyhooed quarterback Bryce Underwood to stick in Ann Arbor. This will be a prime opportunity for Underwood to show he can propel the Wolverines into playoff contention."

Players to make the biggest impact

There are certainly some big-time stars in college football. Ohio State has a pair of them with QB Julian Sayin and WR Jeremiah Smith back in Columbus for another year, along with stars littered across America. However, Harry Lyes Jr. doesn't want anyone to forget about QB Bryce Underwood.

Things didn't go as planned in Underwood's freshman season. But the key is, Michigan didn't give Underwood a dedicated QB coach — he has one now. Kyle Whittingham brought over two intelligent minds from Utah: Jason Beck (OC) and Koy Detmer Jr. (QB coach). The sky is the limit for Underwood and we should see a progression this season.

"I agree with all of the above, but I'll add Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood based on his potential. I am excited to see what new offensive coordinator Jason Beck is going to be able to do with him after seeing the success Beck had with Devon Dampier at both New Mexico and Utah. If he's able to have similar success with the Wolverines, there's no question Underwood will be one of the more impactful players this season."

Michigan to surprise people in 2026

Despite having one of the toughest schedules in the country, Michigan has the talent to shock some people. Between a talented roster and a coaching staff that has always done more with less — Michigan is primed to re-enter the College Football Playoff talk.

Mark Schlabach has Michigan as the team shocking the most people this season.

"Along with Penn State, I wouldn't be surprised to see Michigan rebound in former Utah coach Kyle Whittingham's first season. Underwood is going to be great, and tailback Jordan Marshall and receiver Andrew Marsh have a chance to be very, very good. If John Henry Daley bounces back from a lower-leg injury, he'll be one of the best edge rushers in the country."