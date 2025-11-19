Wolverine Digest

Michigan freshman WR earns honor from Big Ten for performance against Northwestern

The Michigan true freshman had a career game catching the ball against the Wildcats

Seth Berry

Nov 15, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Andrew Marsh (4) makes a catch as Northwestern Wildcats cornerback Fred Davis II (2) defends him during the first half at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
In this story:

After his 12-catch, 189-yard performance against Northwestern in Michigan's 24-22 win at Wrigley Field this past Saturday, receiver Andrew Marsh earned Freshman of the Week honors from the Big Ten Conference.

The 12 catches and 189 yard receiving are both single-game records among Wolverine freshmen since at least 1979, according to the news release from the conference.

Marsh eclipsed 100 receiving yards early in the game with 13:50 remaining in the second quarter after a 32-yard reception from quarterback Bryce Underwood. That moment marked his second career 100-yard game, as Marsh had a 138-yard performance against USC earlier this season.

That makes Marsh, according to the release, the first Michigan freshman wideout to record multiple 100-yard receiving games since Roy Roundtree did it as a redshirt freshman in 2009.

The Wolverines' last Freshman of the Week came on Sept. 15, when Underwood earned the honor after a 16-of-25 passing performance for 235 yards while also running for 114 yards and two scores against Central Michigan on Sept. 13.

Andrew Marsh
Oct 18, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Andrew Marsh (4) is tackled by Washington Huskies linebacker Xe'Ree Alexander (10) in the first half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Through 10 games, Marsh has hauled in 37 passes for 565 yards and two touchdowns. For Michigan's offense to reach its peak, the Wolverines could use a couple more big performances from the freshman down the stretch as Sherrone Moore's team tries to make a playoff push.

Marsh and the Wolverines take the field again this Saturday against the Maryland Terrapins and are slated for a 4 p.m. EST kickoff.

Published
