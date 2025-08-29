3 matchups to watch in Michigan football's opener against New Mexico
Michigan football opens its season under the lights at the Big House on Saturday night for a 7:30 kickoff against New Mexico from the Mountain West. While the game will likely just serve as a tune-up ahead of the Wolverines' showdown at Oklahoma next weekend, there are still some matchups that Sherrone Moore's team to take advantage of to make sure they don't have any issues against the new-look Lobos. Here are three matchups to watch ahead of the contest.
Bryce Underwood against the NMU secondary
All eyes will be on Michigan true freshman Bryce Underwood in his first start under center in college football. While offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey and the Wolverine offense will certainly lean on the run game a fair amount and may not ask Underwood to do too much in his first game with the Maize and Blue, there could be opportunities for big plays down the field in the passing game as the Lobos had one of the nation's worst defenses in 2024.
However, with first-year head coach Jason Eck now in, who went 26-13 at Idaho with three FCS playoff appearances, there are a slew of new faces on both sides of the ball, including in the secondary.
The unknown element could present initial challenges for Underwood and the Michigan offense early until they are able to make in-game adjustments to what the Lobos are trying to do on defense. In the back end of New Mexico's defense, every key contributor they will put on the field will be new from the transfer portal, including Idaho transfer Abraham Williams, who is an elite kick returner and will step in at a corner spot. Ohio transfer Austin Bawley, who made 97 tackles for the Bobcats last season, and UCLA transfer Clint Stephens will be other players who will be expected to contribute and start in the secondary.
For Underwood to be able to get a rhythm in the passing game, he will need time from his offensive line, meaning the Wolverines are going to have to keep Idaho transfer Keshawn James-Newby away from the true freshman, a pass rusher who led the Vandals with 10.5 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss in 2024.
Jack Layne against the Michigan secondary
During the Lobos' 5-7 season in 2024, New Mexico was excellent on the offensive side of the ball, ranking fourth in the nation in total yards while averaging 34 points per game. But, again, those statistics are almost irrelevant considering all of the turnover on the roster due to the new regime. One thing we do know is that coach Eck's Idaho teams had terrific offensive attacks, and he's bringing over his QB from Idaho who followed him to New Mexico in Jack Layne.
Last year, even while missing half the season due to injury, Lane threw for close to 1,500 yards and 14 touchdowns. He is fully capable of airing the ball out and making quality throws, and while the Wolverines' front seven has the potential to be elite, the back end is a little bit more of a question mark. Jyaire Hill showed tremndous flashes in 2024 and has established himself as the No. 1 cornerback after a good showing in fall camp. Zeke Berry really came on when moving to corner in the second half of last season, but both of them will have to continue to show they can be consistent week in and week out, especially if safety Rod Moore still takes a few weeks to fully return from injury.
The issue for Layne will be the time he has in the pocket to actually look downfield as the Lobos only return one starting offensive lineman from last year's team, which was a very solid group. New Mexico loaded up with transfers with that position group as well, but it will likely take time for them all to gel, which isn't ideal when going up against a front that includes Derrick Moore, Rayshaun Benny, TJ Guy and others.
Michigan's running backs against New Mexico's linebackers
The linebacking corps is expected to be the strength of the Lobos defense, or at least the position group that has the chance to be the most stable. They return Dmitri Johnson at middle linebacker, who is coming off a 77-tackle season. Randolph Kpai is also back from last year's team, who made 80 tackles in 2024. The position group will add Jaxton Eck, the head coach's son who is also coming from Idaho, who made 134 stops last season to lead the Vandals.
If Michigan's size overwhelms New Mexico's defensive line, which is very likely to be the case, you can be sure that these linebackers will be looking to crash down and fill run gaps every chance they get to try to slow down Justice Haynes and Jordan Marshall. If the Wolverines can get to their second level blocks and keep the linebackers from making too many plays, expect Michigan to be able to pop off some big runs.