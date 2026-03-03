Where Michigan Sophomore Bryce Underwood Ranks Among Big Ten QBs Heading Into 2026
Bryce Underwood was the most coveted prospect in the 2025 recruiting cycle. Originally committed to LSU, Sherrone Moore and Michigan made a last-minute move to flip the Belleville prospect and make him a hometown hero.
While Underwood's talent flashed and his potential remains through the roof — his on-field play had some fans questioning if he really was the No. 1 ranked player in the nation coming out of high school.
However, Moore is gone and Kyle Whittingham's staff is in place. A rejuvenated Underwood is ready to showcase his talents entering Year 2. Jason Beck's offense is quarterback friendly, and we would expect his production to increase this fall.
However, where does Underwood stack up against his fellow Big Ten quarterbacks? According to CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli, Underwood will enter 2026 as the No. 7 QB in the Big Ten. He is behind signal callers like Rocco Becht (Penn State), Demond Williams (Washington). Of course, Dante Moore and Julian Sayin are ranked at the top.
Why Underwood could be ranked higher
Last season, Underwood threw for 2,428 yards, 11 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He also ran for 392 yards and six scores.
Michigan only took the leash off of Underwood a few times and the Wolverines never had a dedicated quarterback coach for him. Underwood is raw and talented, but needs to be reined in. In games against Wisconsin, Washington, and three-quarters of Northwestern, he played his best football. Michigan allowed Underwood to use his legs and allowed his playmaking ability to take over.
Now, Whittingham has Koy Detmer Jr. coming over as the dedicated quarterbacks coach and Utah had great success with Devon Dampier this past year. Dampier threw for 2,490 yards, 24 touchdowns, to just five interceptions. Plus, he ran for 835 yards and 10 scores.
We know Underwood's ceiling is through the roof and if Michigan can hone in on his abilities, Underwood could be one of the top quarterbacks in the Big Ten this season.
What's his floor?
I believe we've seen Underwood's floor. 2025 should be his floor and if things get worse, then that's not a good outlook on Michigan, the coaches, or Underwood's shelf life as the Wolverines' starting quarterback.
Fornelli has Underwood ranked No. 7 in the Big Ten, and if he goes any lower than that after this season, the Wolverines have a lot of questions to answer.
Underwood's accuracy and decision-making should surely improve in 2026, which will only make Michigan's passing game better and give Underwood confidence.
