3 Reasons for Optimism, 3 Reasons for Concern at Michigan in 2026

Michigan will enter 2026 with a much different look than they had in 2025. Out goes Sherrone Moore with both coordinators, and in comes Kyle Whittingham with his new coordinators to coach this team. The personnel isn't drastically different, but they did upgrade at some key spots from their 2025 team. Is this team going to be good enough to challenge for a playoff spot right away under Kyle Whittingham? Let's look at three reasons why they will, and three reasons why they won't below.

Will: Michigan's coaching is vastly improved

Michigan Wolverines head coach Kyle Whittingham gives remarks following the spring game at Michigan Stadium | Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images

Michigan's 2025 coaching staff wasn't necessarily bad on paper, but it was a group that lacked a lot of high level experience. Sherrone Moore himself had no previous head coaching experience before he took over the position once Jim Harbaugh left after the 2023 national title. Offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey had called plays before, but his tenures didn't work out overly well at his previous stops. Wink Martindale was certainly experienced as a defensive coordinator, but had no recent college defensive coordinating experience after coming from the NFL. All of that combined with position coaches who were best known for their recruiting chops made a fairly poor coaching staff overall.

Michigan's 2026 coaching staff will be vastly improved. Kyle Whittingham is seen as a top 10 head coach by some analysts. Offensive coordinator Jason Beck just led the 4th highest scoring offense at Utah, and Jay Hill just led the 19th best scoring defense at BYU. All three of those coaching positions are a big improvement from what they had in 2025, and the rest of the coaching staff is likewise filled out with highly respected coaches. The coaching difference alone should be a huge reason why Michigan fans should be optimistic about their playoff chances entering 2025.

Will: The offense should be much better

Michigan offensive coordinator Jason Beck looks on before the spring game | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan's offense was fairly easy to contain last season, as they managed to rank just 69th nationally in scoring offense. Utah's offense, coordinated by Jason Beck, was 4th. That alone should signal a vast coaching upgrade at offensive coordinator.

The passing game in particular is what needs the most work, and it'll be up to Jason Beck to revamp the passing attack into a more modern style. Based on what he was able to accomplish at Utah, Beck should be able to manage it, but it will be up to him to coax some big improvements out of sophomore quarterback Bryce Underwood.

If Michigan can in fact resemble a competent passing game, it should be enough to compliment what should be a borderline elite running game featuring a good offensive line with a lot of talent and experience returning, as well as a very talented backfield led by Jordan Marshall and followed up by a 5-star true freshman in Savion Hiter. Michigan's offense should be much better in 2026, and that's another big reason for optimism for Wolverine fans.

Will: Michigan's defense could get back to being elite

Michigan defensive coordinator Jay Hill celebrates a play during the spring game at Michigan Stadium | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The third biggest reason for optimism for this Michigan football team in 2026 is that the defense, while good under former defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, could get back to that elite level in 2026.

Jay Hill is as good as it gets in terms of defensive coordinators in college football. He was able to take BYU as high up as 19th in scoring defense, and 21st in turnovers forced despite never having a very talented roster. Being a top 25 unit in both scoring defense and turnovers despite never having elite talent at BYU is very impressive. Now that he's at Michigan with as much talent as he's ever coached, they could get back to an elite levels in 2026.

Won't: Michigan's schedule is very tough

Mark your calendars and set your fall plans accordingly!



2026 Schedule » https://t.co/S1s365Z3LO pic.twitter.com/tYLTITeOzC — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) January 27, 2026

The biggest obstacle to Michigan making the playoff in my opinion would be the schedule. They play Oklahoma in the non-conference, get Penn State and Indiana at home, and have road trips to Oregon and Ohio State. That's potentially four different top 10 teams next season all on their schedule for next season.

They could be a really good team, beat two other really good teams, and still end up at 9-3 and just on the outside of the playoff. For them to have a good chance to make it, they need to go at least 10-2 this season and that schedule will be a very tough challenge to overcome.

Won't: Bryce Underwood doesn't take the next step

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood runs the ball during the spring game | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Michigan is not in the playoff race this year, it likely means Bryce Underwood failed to take a step forward from his freshman campaign. Bryce Underwood has all the talent in the world but he needs to learn the finer details of playing the quarterback position in order to succeed at this level.

Underwood has recently drawn some heat for his spring practice performance from Eric Weddle, and make no doubt about it, Bryce Underwood needs to take that next step forward. If he doesn't, it will likely mean Michigan will miss the playoffs this season.

Won't: Michigan lack of linebacker depth comes back to haunt them

Michigan linebacker Chase Taylor tackles Purdue running back Antonio Harris during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, November 1, 2025 | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Most of the defense looks to be really good for the Wolverines entering 2026, but linebacker depth and experience is the biggest question mark on that side of the ball. They have four talented players in Chase Taylor, Troy Bowles, Nathaniel Staehling, and Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng slated to be in the two deep, but none of them have even a full season's worth of playing at this level.

Taylor, Bowles, and Owusu-Boateng were all depth players for Michigan last year, but they'll be expected to be leaders at the position this season along with Staehling, the NDSU transfer. If any of them go down due to injury or don't live up to expectations, Michigan's linebacker room could look very mediocre in 2026. Michigan really needs that position group to step up and also stay healthy if they want to make the playoffs in Kyle Whittingham's inaugural season in Ann Arbor.