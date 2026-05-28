Had Kyle Whittingham simply retired after last season, he would have already been considered an all-time great coach. Whittingham took over the Utah program in 2004 and subsequently led the Utes for 21 largely successful seasons. He brought them to a Mountain West Conference championship in ‘08, won them back-to-back Pac-12 Conference championships in ‘21-’22, and tallied the most wins in program history with 177.

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A program-defining figure. A statesman for Utah football. But Whittingham made the decision to move on, and landed in Ann Arbor to take over the Michigan job.

Utah was one thing. Certainly, there’s a strong football infrastructure and culture there. But Michigan’s another. And, considering what Whittingham accomplished out west, there’s reason for excitement for what he might do with Michigan.

Yet there are some concerns that linger. At 66 years old, is Whittingham past his prime? Will his methods transfer from Utah to Michigan? Can he replicate his successes on a grander stage and with greater expectations? Though those things remain to be seen, it appears that the respect given to Whittingham by the college football world has only increased with his move.

Where Whittingham stands in the media

In a recent CBS Sports ranking, a panel of experts rated Whittingham as the tenth best coach in college football, up one spot from his 2025 eleventh overall ranking.

2026 Power Four Coach Rankings 🚨



Who do you think should be higher?



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26-68 🔗 https://t.co/TAK4W5uOmF pic.twitter.com/svMQ9LZGFy — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) May 27, 2026

It’s a very respectable ranking and a vast improvement over where Sherrone Moore fell in last year’s edition (58th, yikes). Whittingham is considered a tier above fellow Big Ten newcomer Matt Campbell at Penn State, and even slots in right before Hall of Fame bound Dabo Swinney. However, Whittingham is only the fourth highest rated Big Ten coach, falling behind Cignetti at Indiana, Day at Ohio State, and Lanning at Oregon.

What his standing means

This coaches ranking is not an end all be all. Harbaugh was ranked fifth on the poll the year Michigan won the title, and was directly behind Lincoln Riley who took the fourth spot – these articles don’t pretend to be nor are precise indicators of on-field success in upcoming seasons.

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However, there is something to be said about Whittingham’s respect in the college football world — it was what Michigan was searching for when they hired him: quality, stability, and reputability. And he has already provided a bulk of evidence to support his standing, already having steadied the program and having hit the recruiting trail hard.

Still, it is true that in this ranking Whittingham is a step removed from the truly elite echelon of coaches in the sport. Whether Whittingham can take the leap into those rarefied ranks at Michigan remains to be seen.