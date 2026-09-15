How Michigan Football Can Find More From Their Passing Game Leading Into Big Ten Conference Play

The Michigan Wolverines are 2-0. That’s the good news. More good news is that they are 2-0 with their offense yet to fully participate this season.

The highly touted run game, has yet to find its footing with Jordan Marshall and Savion Hiter both struggling to get any room to roam in the first two games.

The passing game has had its struggles as well. Quarterback play was suspect in the first game of the season against Western Michigan. They were better against a very good Oklahoma defense, but still need to find ways to generate more explosive plays.

Through two games, Michigan is averaging 15 points-per-game, and two of their touchdowns have come on a hail mary, and following a turnover that set them up deep in Oklahoma territory.

Kyle Whittingham met with the media on Monday looking for some answers in his passing game, and pointed out one of the big problems currently plaguing the Wolverines.

Limited Pass Catchers

Through two games, Michigan has had three players catch a pass who are not a running back.

JJ Buchanan, Andrew Marsh, and Jalen Hoffman.

For all the fanfare this offseason about Jaime Ffrench Saleh Moa, and Travis Johnson, all three have been missing in action through two games this season.

That’s one of the major issues facing Michigan’s offense is the lack of balance in the passing game.

When a defense does not have to account for a lot of players on the field, the field becomes much easier to defend.

Michigan has used a plethora of the rhino package, or Jalen Hoffman as a tight end. Eli Owens is seeing plenty of snaps as well.

Maybe those two guys are supposed to offer something as blockers, but that has left a lot to be desired through two games.

An offense can be willing to give up the threat in the passing game, if the run game is going to be dominant. Michigan’s run game has not been dominant through two weeks, and it’s time to start asking questions about how they’re utilizing their personnel.

One potential answer may have given the world a glimpse on Saturday against Oklahoma.

Whittingham noted that Jalen Hoffman has earned the majority of the reps at this point, but they are looking for a potential boost from freshman Mason Bonner.

Bonner was a name on the tips of the tongues of the coaching staff throughout fall camp. In the past, Michigan has had some semblance of stability at tight end with guys like Jake Butt leading all the way into Colston Loveland. Even Marlin Klein was on track to have a big senior season before injuries wrecked his year.

Michigan does not have that on its roster currently. Zak Marshall, Deakon Tonielli, and Hoffman all contributed a season ago, but none have proven themselves to be consistent contributors.

The issue with the rotation of Hoffman and Owens being on the field as often they are, is Michigan’s opponents do not have to respect them as threats in the passing game.

Hoffman has one catch this season, the rest of the tight ends have zero.

A Potential Solution?

With the passing game sputtering, it might be time to try a few different things in the name of trying to score more points.

That might require giving up some of the run blocking ability the other tight ends possess, but the ability of Bonner’s frame to potentially stretch the field could be something that evens out his deficiencies as a run blocker.

Bonner’s 6-foot-7 frame was on display on Saturday as Bryce Underwood threw him a contested go-ball in the game against Oklahoma.

Bonner did not make the catch, as his feet were out of bounds, but his size and ability to be a mismatch in the passing game make for some tantalizing ideas as Michigan enters conference play.

From my viewpoint, Michigan needs to find a way to get more speed on the field. Bonner is the fastest player at tight end, and he has the most upside. Hoffman might give more as a run blocker, but his ceiling is limited.

Michigan is 2-0. They should not apologize for being 2-0. The stretch that will define their season, however, will not allow for them to be one-dimensional against the top teams in the Big Ten.

With one more tuneup game against UTEP before next week’s showdown against the Iowa Hawkeyes, Michigan should be looking to get their talented freshman more involved in the passing game this weekend.



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