3 Things To Watch: No. 10 Michigan at Washington
No. 10 Michigan (4-1, 2-0 Big Ten) is set for its first road game of the season against Washington (3-2, 1-1) tonight at Husky Stadium in Seattle.
The Wolverines are coming off back-to-back, three-point wins over No. 11 USC and Minnesota and are looking for their fourth consecutive victory. Meanwhile, the Huskies have sandwiched losses to in-state rival Washington State (24-19) and new Big Ten foe Rutgers (21-18) around a road win at Northwestern (24-5).
Michigan's offense has been carried by running back Kalel Mullings early this season, but is seeking better balance from a porous passing attack. Washington has outgained both opponents it has lost to, but has struggled to finish drives with touchdowns, has missed several field goals. With this in mind, here are three things to watch when these two teams meet tonight:
1.) Line of scrimmage battle
This is the area that Michigan may have its biggest advantage. The Huskies' offensive line has struggled in short-yardage situations through much of the year and they'll face the best defensive line they've seen all year in the Wolverines. Much like the game against USC, if Michigan can bottle up Washington's run game and routinely get them in third-and-long, the Wolverines can pin their ears back and get after UW quarterback Will Rogers.
On the other side of the ball, the Husky defense has been excellent against the pass this season (No. 6 nationally) but weaker against the run (No. 52). The Wolverines will pound away with Mullings, Donovan Edwards and likely quarterback Alex Orji on the ground, but they'll need some form of downfield passing threat in order to make their rushing attack most effective.
2.) Michigan's red-zone defense
Washington has suffered two losses in five games and is averaging only 25 points per game, but that masks the fact that this offense has moved the ball up and down the field quite well so far. The Huskies rank No. 21 in the country averaging 469.4 yards per game, but have struggled to finish those drives in the end zone. Washington is 116th in red zone scoring percentage (72.2%) and has scored touchdowns on just half of their 18 trips inside their opponent's 20-yard line.
Michigan's defense has improved over the past two weeks, but its been about average in terms of red zone defense. The Wolverines have allowed 17 trips inside their 20-yard line, have given up 10 touchdowns, forced four field goals and have kept their opponent from scoring three times. With an offense that has gone through significant second-half droughts, it's imperative that Michigan's defense stiffins inside the 20 and holds the Huskies to three points as opposed to seven.
3.) Managing a hostile road environment
Several Wolverines will make their first road starts today, and that includes quarterback Alex Orji and Michigan's entire offensive line. U-M's offense has not shown an ability to be consistent and put together eight, nine or 10-play drives this season, and that's been within the friendly confines of the Big House. Throw in crowd noise and an unfamiliar atmosphere, and that could be trouble for the Wolverines.
While these are the same two programs that played for last year's national championship, most of the starters and several more players are no longer with these teams — especially in Washington's case. However, that Husky fanbase has not changed, and you can be sure they want vengeance against the program that denied them their first national title since 1991. I expect Husky Stadium to be load and extremely hostile towards the Wolverines tonight, and that could play a big factor in the game.
