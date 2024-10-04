Game Predictions: No. 10 Michigan at Washington
After five consecutive home games and three straight victories, No. 10 Michigan hits the road for the first time this season in a West Coast trip to Washington at Husky Stadium (7:30 p.m. ET / NBC).
It's the first meeting between the Wolverines (4-1, 2-0 Big Ten) and the Huskies (3-2, 1-1) as conference opponents, but the second time to program will have faced off in the 2024 calendar year. Michigan and Washington met in Houston on Jan. 8 in the 2023 National Championship Game, which saw the Wolverines defeat the Huskies, 34-13, to claim its first national title since 1997.
Washington enters this contest having sandwiched losses to Washington State (24-19) and Rutgers (21-18) around a 19-point victory over Northwestern over the past three weeks. The Huskies outgained both the Cougars and the Scarlet Knights in those defeats, but were plagued by poor special teams play and an inability to convert on fourth down. Washington boasts the No. 10 defense nationally in both points (12.4) and yards (249.8) allowed. Led by quarterback Will Rogers, the Huskies rank No. 21 in total offense, but have struggled to finish drives with touchdowns, ranking No. 89 in scoring (25.2 ppg).
That compares closely with Michigan's scoring output, as the Wolverines rank No. 92 overall at 24.8 points per game. The Wolverines rely heavily on their run game, averaging 194.8 rushing yards per game (34th) against just 115.4 passing yards per game (129th). Michigan will look to play into that strength against Washington, which ranks No. 51 in rush yards allowed per game (121.8).
Below, Michigan Wolverines On SI editor Chris Breiler, senior writer Trent Knoop and contributing writer Matt Lounsberry share their thoughts on the game with Two Bold Predictions, Game Previews, and Final Score Predictions.
Chris’ Two Bold Predictions
1. Michigan passes for more than 100 yards
It has to happen at some point, right? Meeting with the media this week, OC Kirk Campbell acknowledged that Michigan's current style of play isn't sustainable throughout the course of an entire season. Campbell knows that the Wolverines need more from the passing attack, and I do think we'll see more of an emphasis on that on Saturday night. I'm not sure what the final number will be, but I feel pretty confident it will be over 100 yards - which would be Alex Orji's first time eclipsing 100 yards through the air since taking over as the starter in Week 4.
2. Kalel Mullings' 100-yard streak comes to an end
Mullings has been so consistent and reliable that it feels like a foregone conclusion he'll rush for more than 100 yards on Saturday. Although I think the safe bet is that he does it once again against Washington, my bold prediction is that it's Donovan Edwards who eclipses the 100-yard mark on Saturday. I get that he hasn't looked as dominant as most of us thought he would prior to the season, but they call him "Big Game Don" for a reason. We're now entering Week 6 of the 2024 season, and it feels like Edwards is due for one of those magical performances when Michigan needs it most.
Trent’s Two Bold Predictions
1. Michigan forces Will Rogers' first interception of the year
Mississippi State transfer Will Rogers has been fantastic for the Washington Huskies. He has thrown 10 touchdowns and hasn't turned the ball over through the air. Michigan DC Wink Martindale will want to change that and I think he'll disguise some stuff to make life hard on Rogers. The QB's pass completion rate doesn't drop much when pressured — he's a seasoned vet — but it will be important not to let him sit back in the pocket freely all game, either. The Wolverines need to maintain pressure and force at least one turnover.
2. Kalel Mullings rushes for over 100 yards — again
At some point in time soon this won't be a bold prediction, but the Huskies will load the box and try to make Michigan beat them through the air. Mullings has rushed for over 100 yards in the past three games and he's now the bona fide star running back on the team. Michigan will try to impose its will in the trenches and run the football like it has all season. Mullings bounces off of enough tacklers that if the offensive line can have a good night, Mullings should soar past 100 yards.
Matt’s Two Bold Predictions
1. Michigan's Dominic Zvada breaks school record with fifth 50-yard FG
In nearly 150 years of Michigan football, no kicker has made five field goals from at least 50 yards in their career with the Wolverines. Zvada already has four in just his first five games in the Maize and Blue, and I'll bank on him hitting another in this one. Husky Stadium is nestled right up against Union Bay at Lake Washington, so wind could be a factor here, but Zvada has been excellent so far for Michigan.
2. The Wolverines throw for over 125 yards, as a team
Michigan quarterback Alex Orji threw for just 32 yards against USC and 86 yards vs. Minnesota, but the Wolverines will need more than that on Saturday. Some combination of Orji, a trick play pass from Donovan Edwards, or perhaps the insertion of Davis Warren or Jack Tuttle will result in Michigan throwing for at least 125 yards in this game. It may just come down to necessity, should the Wolverines find themselves trailing and unable to rely solely on their run game.
Chris’ Preview, Score Prediction
Although Michigan continues to make improvements in certain areas, we've yet to see the Wolverines put together a full four quarter performance. Over the last three weeks, Michigan has squandered a comfortable first half lead and allowed its opponent to crawl back into the game. In fact, the Wolverines have been outscored by a combined 57-26 in the second half of the last three games.
In addition to the second half struggles, Michigan's ineffectiveness through the air is also a big reason why most analysts (and Vegas) are viewing the No. 10 Wolverines as underdogs on the road against unranked Washington.
Do we finally see Michigan perform like a legitimate Big Ten contender, or do we see a continuation of the type of inconsistent play that has led to so many question marks with this team. Until they prove otherwise, the safe bet is on the latter. I don't think it costs them this week, but I think it's closer than it needs to be.
Score Prediction: Michigan 24, Washington 21
Trent’s Preview, Score Prediction
I honestly have no strong feeling of which way this game will go because I can see any of the four scenarios happening: Michigan blowout win or tight win, or Washington blowout win or tight win. I do think Michigan is the more talented team from top to bottom, but the Wolverines have some big-time issues. The passing attack isn't good at all and the Huskies are one of the best teams in the nation stopping the pass. But, Michigan does have one of the better run games and if the Wolverines continue to impose their will on the ground — I like Michigan.
Defensively, the Wolverines have their work cut out for them. Will Rogers is one of the most efficient passers in the nation. He's thrown 10 touchdowns to zero interceptions. Mistakes aren't made from this Washington offense and Michigan will likely have to change that. The Wolverines need to play 60 minutes of football and keep pressure on Rogers. If Michigan can do that, I think the Wolverines are too talented to lose. I will pick Michigan in a close one, but again, don't be shocked by a different result.
Score Prediction: Michigan 21, Washington 20
Matt’s Preview, Score Prediction
I've gone back and forth a little bit on this game, but for the majority of the week I've favored Washington. While Michigan has found ways to pull out victories over USC and Minnesota over the past two weeks, their complete lack of a downfield passing game is going to catch up with them eventually, and I think this is week that happens. The Huskies haven't scored many points through the first five weeks, but their offense is moving the ball, and their passing attack ranks in the Top 25 at 296.2 yards per game.
If there's one big advantage Michigan has in this game, it's the special teams. The Wolverines have arguably the nation's top kicker in Dominic Zvada, while the Huskies' Grady Gross has missed four of his last six field goal attempts. In what's expected to be a close game, that could be a deciding factor that turns this game in Michigan's direction. However, with this being the Wolverines' first road game, on the West Coast, against a hostile crowd that wants nothing more than to avenge last season's national title loss, I'm giving the nod to the Washington.
Score Prediction: Washington 27, Michigan 20
