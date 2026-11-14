4 Instant Takeaways From Michigan Football's Woeful Loss to Oregon

Michigan hoped to get back in the win column after suffering an embarrassing loss to Michigan State last weekend. It was going to be a challenge flying to Eugene and taking on No. 16 Oregon, which beat both Northwestern and Ohio State in back-to-back weeks.

But, like most weeks, Michigan had plenty of chances to win the game. The Wolverines' defense was beaten badly in the first quarter, but they settled down in the second half. The Michigan run game was improved, but the passing game remains a major issue, and Bryson Kuzdzal and Tommy Carr's late fumbles sealed the deal, while Dan Lanning made sure Kyle Whittingham felt his wrath with 10 late points.

Michigan moved to 5-5 on the season after a 31-7 loss to the Ducks. Here are four takeaways.

Michigan secondary was torched early

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The most passing yards Michigan had given up in any single game heading into the Oregon game was against Penn State, when Rocco Becht threw for 267 yards in the Wolverines' win. But Dylan Raiola nearly had that in the first half. The Oregon backup had 261 yards against Michigan in the first 30 minutes, along with three touchdowns.

Michigan's secondary had several coverage busts in the game and it was by far and away the worst game Jyaire Hill has had all season. Smith Snowden was also part of an egregious bust on the final drive for the Ducks in the second quarter.

The Wolverines weren't able to generate as much pressure on Raiola in the game and with the speed Oregon has at wide receiver — it made Michigan pay. The second half was much better for the Wolverines, but part of that was because Michigan was able to sustain drives and allowed the defense to rest. For the game, Raiola had 341 yards and four touchdowns.

Shocking: Downhill football works better for Michigan

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The first game with Jim Harding as the interim offensive coordinator saw Michigan run the football much better. Jason Beck was very perimeter-centric — along with having six linemen on the field for nearly half of the Wolverines' plays.

The offense was similar under Harding, but Michigan ran the ball with authority. It was the best outing the Wolverines have had on the ground this season and the big difference was that Harding used power football, running downhill.

There were very few side-to-side runs in the game, and both Savion Hiter and Bryson Kuzdzal found success between the tackles. Jordan Marshall had a couple of nice runs, but he also had a brutal play in the fourth quarter, where he had an easy touchdown, but opted to cut back inside and was tackled.

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Overall, much better job in the running department. Michigan rushed for 215 yards as a team.

End of the rhino?

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It will be interesting to look back at the snap counts after this game to see if there were any extra linemen in the game. From my perspective, Jim Harding didn't use the Rhino whatsoever. With that being said, both Manuel Beigel and Marky Walbridge started for Michigan on Saturday, and both of them have played the Rhino position this season.

Still, it's next man up and it's telling that Harding didn't use the Rhino — if he did, it was only a play or two. It's clear that Jason Beck is the one who favored the Rhino, given how much he used it, and the rest of the Michigan offensive staff wasn't for it.

Harding said before the game that he told the offensive staff that the final three games was going to be a lot of collaboration between them. He might be the playcaller, but he was looking for their help. Michigan fans will be happy to learn that the Rhino might be extinct once Beck was fired.

Passing game still a disaster and zero signs of improvement

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When news broke during the week that Tommy Carr was going to start for Michigan, but Bryce Underwood was going to also see snaps, nobody really knew what that meant. Turns out, both had an opportunity to lead drives, but neither was able to step up.

Carr started 1-for-5 and then Underwood came in to play. He had a couple of nice throws, but he also had about five turnover-worthy plays. He wasn't afraid to try and fit the ball into a spot, but Underwood was too careless, which is what got him benched the first time.

Carr showed life with his legs, but he also missed several throws that needed to be made — including a fourth down throw to Andrew Marsh that should've been a score.

In the game, Michigan passed for just 71 yards, and if the passing game was just respectable, it's possible the Wolverines would've won this game with how much better the run game was.

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