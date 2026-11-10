REPORT: Michigan to Start Tommy Carr vs. Oregon With Bryce Underwood Wrinkle

It never stays in-house as Kyle Whittingham would hope. On Monday night, Whittingham told Jon Jansen on 'Inside Michigan Football' that the Wolverines knew who they would start against Oregon, but the move would stay within the building and nobody would know until the offense took the field in Eugene. But with all the sources, it was bound to get out.

"To be determined, but there was consideration about whether to insert Bryce and try to create something [against Michigan State]," Whittingham said on Monday. "And after discussion, it was determined to stay the course with what we had in that particular game, but going forward, we'll take a look at everything again and see what gives us the best chance to win, as it always comes down to that."

According to both On3's Pete Nakos and ESPN's Pete Thamel, Tommy Carr will get the start against Oregon this weekend.

Also, per Thamel, both quarterbacks are expected to play. While Carr will start, Bryce Underwood should see some snaps. In what capacity? That's to be determined. We saw Underwood take two snaps against Indiana when Carr received his first start.

From College Football Live today. Update on Michigan’s QB Derby. Expect both Tommy Carr and Bryce Underwood to play at Oregon, with Carr the expected starter, per sources. pic.twitter.com/M79suoIRxo — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 10, 2026

Carr's rocky road

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It wasn't fair for the true freshman to draw his first start against Indiana, and he looked every bit of a true freshman. But two weeks ago, at Rutgers, Carr made a major improvement and earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week after throwing for 266 yards and running for 54 yards. Carr was named the starter for the foreseeable future.

However, coming back home against rival Michigan State didn't go well for Carr. He threw two interceptions with a 39.0 QBR. After the game, Whittingham admitted they looked at placing Underwood in the game, but the offensive staff thought it was best to stick with Carr.

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Things aren't getting easier for Michigan's offense, either. The Wolverines have the 132nd-ranked offense in the country and fired offensive coordinator Jason Beck on Sunday. Offensive line coach Jim Harding will take over play-calling duties, while Michigan's search for a new coordinator is underway.

Oregon has figured some things out, but won't have a star pass rusher on Saturday. Carr's leash is likely short after this past weekend and if he struggles early, it wouldn't be shocking to see Underwood take the field. But we can't forget that he was pulled due to his turnover issues. Underwood has thrown for 924 yards, five touchdowns, and six interceptions in six starts this season.

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