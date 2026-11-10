REPORT: Michigan to Start Tommy Carr vs. Oregon With Bryce Underwood Wrinkle
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It never stays in-house as Kyle Whittingham would hope. On Monday night, Whittingham told Jon Jansen on 'Inside Michigan Football' that the Wolverines knew who they would start against Oregon, but the move would stay within the building and nobody would know until the offense took the field in Eugene. But with all the sources, it was bound to get out.
"To be determined, but there was consideration about whether to insert Bryce and try to create something [against Michigan State]," Whittingham said on Monday. "And after discussion, it was determined to stay the course with what we had in that particular game, but going forward, we'll take a look at everything again and see what gives us the best chance to win, as it always comes down to that."
According to both On3's Pete Nakos and ESPN's Pete Thamel, Tommy Carr will get the start against Oregon this weekend.
Also, per Thamel, both quarterbacks are expected to play. While Carr will start, Bryce Underwood should see some snaps. In what capacity? That's to be determined. We saw Underwood take two snaps against Indiana when Carr received his first start.
Carr's rocky road
It wasn't fair for the true freshman to draw his first start against Indiana, and he looked every bit of a true freshman. But two weeks ago, at Rutgers, Carr made a major improvement and earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week after throwing for 266 yards and running for 54 yards. Carr was named the starter for the foreseeable future.
However, coming back home against rival Michigan State didn't go well for Carr. He threw two interceptions with a 39.0 QBR. After the game, Whittingham admitted they looked at placing Underwood in the game, but the offensive staff thought it was best to stick with Carr.
Things aren't getting easier for Michigan's offense, either. The Wolverines have the 132nd-ranked offense in the country and fired offensive coordinator Jason Beck on Sunday. Offensive line coach Jim Harding will take over play-calling duties, while Michigan's search for a new coordinator is underway.
Oregon has figured some things out, but won't have a star pass rusher on Saturday. Carr's leash is likely short after this past weekend and if he struggles early, it wouldn't be shocking to see Underwood take the field. But we can't forget that he was pulled due to his turnover issues. Underwood has thrown for 924 yards, five touchdowns, and six interceptions in six starts this season.
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Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI during the 2025 football season. Trent also serves as the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI. His other bylines have appeared on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.Follow @trentknoop