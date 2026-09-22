One Alarming Stat Michigan Football Must Fix

Things haven't been great for Michigan through three games, but the Wolverines are 3-0 and it appears they are getting better. QB Bryce Underwood has improved from Week 1 to Week 3 and the Wolverines' defense is as good as they come.

But it's not all perfect in Ann Arbor and Michigan is going to be tested this weekend when undefeated Iowa comes to town. The Hawkeyes have the top-ranked defense in the country, despite playing a Group of Six team and an FCS program, and Iowa is going to put strain on the Wolverines' offense.

Alarming stat that needs fixed

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When you think of Michigan football you think of pounding the rock and establishing the run. And when you look back at Jason Beck's history as an OC it makes even more sense. Beck had the No. 2 rushing offense in each of the last two seasons, and Michigan was expected to take a big leap this year.

That hasn't been the case, however. Michigan currently has the No. 91 rushing offense in the country, averaging 147.6 yards per game on the ground. It's concerning, but it's not time to ring the alarm bells quite yet.

What is concerning is Michigan's offensive line. It's been a game of musical chairs for Michigan in three games. The Wolverines have suffered injuries and there have been rotation for Michigan's offensive line. And that reflects on Pro Football Focus.

PFF is not be all, end all, but the grades do reflect on what's happening. Currently, Michigan has the No. 79 run blocking grade with a 59.5 in three weeks. The Wolverines' pass blocking has been much better, and Michigan ranks No. 12 in the nation with a 84.5 grade.

What it means

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For those who think it's Jason Beck or the running back's fault — well, it could be partly — but the offensive line isn't getting the job done, per the analytics.

Manuel Beigel, the rhino, has the best run-blocking grade on the team with a 68.5 grade. Starters Evan Link (56.9 grade) and Nate Efobi (56.8 grade) are ranked No. 25 and No. 26 on the Wolverines — including skill positions.

The top run blocking lineman, who sees playing time, is Brady Norton at RG, with a 64.1 run-blocking grade.

These numbers aren't good, and while you might not think much of PFF, it reflects what we've seen this season. Michigan struggles to get push against the defense, and the Wolverines are going to have Iowa coming to town, which had an elite defensive line.

Between Jim Harding and Beck, these issues need corrected and quickly. If Michigan can't establish the run in Big Ten play, even more pressure will reside on Bryce Underwood's shoulders.

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