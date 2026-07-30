4 Takeaways From Michigan HC Kyle Whittingham's Big Ten Media Days Podium Speech

On the third and final day of Big Ten Media Days in Chicago, Kyle Whittingham took the stage for the first time as the Wolverines' head coach. In front of the media, Whittingham was asked about a wide range of topics, from Bryce Underwood to how to stop Big Ten offenses.

Here are my biggest takeaways from his podium speech.

Whittingham continues to say the right things about his gunslinger

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The first question that Whittingham was asked about was his quarterback, Bryce Underwood. With Underwood just turning 18 years of age last season, Whittingham said expectations were likely too high for him, but he still put up decent numbers and was able to help Michigan win nine games.

Whittingham said he is physically everything you could want in a quarterback. He is big, runs a 4.6 40 and has a cannon for an arm. The head coach also talked about how his work ethic is second to none and he will outwork anyone.

There are still things for Underwood to work on, but Whittingham gave credit that he's patched up his footwork, ability to read the defense, and his pocket presence. Whittingham noted that the spring game was not indicative of how well Underwood has progressed.

Expect Underwood to use his legs

This isn't the first time we've heard this, but expect Michigan to use Bryce Underwood's legs way more than the Wolverines did last season. Utah's quarterback Devon Dampier was second on the Utes last season, with Utah having the No. 2 rushing attack in the country.

With Underwood being a capable runner, Whittingham compared Dampier to his new quarterback and said you'll see a lot of similar things. Last year, Dampier ran for 835 yards and 10 scores. Will Underwood get that high? Maybe not, but you'll see him run a lot more.

Whittingham's best-case scenario for The Game

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While he is new to Michigan, Whittingham is well aware of how much The Game against Ohio State means to the Wolverines. His friend, Urban Meyer, has spoken to Whittingham multiple times about The Game and he understands there are a lot of implications.

Whittingham believes that if Michigan is still playing important games in November, then it's likely a successful season for the Wolverines. And as for The Game, he hopes it comes down to all the marbles and the winner of that game goes to the Big Ten Championship Game.

How Michigan can win games in the Big Ten

Coming from Utah, and being a defensive-minded coach, Whittingham was asked about his defense and how he can win games for the Wolverines. He believes a general rule in football is that you have to defend the run.

If Michigan defends the run well then it will set up third and longs. And once that happens, Michigan can go attack the football. Whittingham's style of football is going to simple, you stop the run against the Big Ten's elite, and then the Wolverines have to also run the football effectively.

Michigan went out and beefed up its interior defensive line, adding Utah transfer Jonah Lea'ea, while retaining both Enow Etta and Trey Pierce. Offensively, Michigan expects big things from Jordan Marshall and Savion Hiter.