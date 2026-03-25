Michigan OC Jason Beck Plans to Use Bryce Underwood's Legs as a 'Weapon' in 2026

When Bryce Underwood flipped to Michigan from LSU, the Wolverines had landed not just the top player in the 2025 class, but a true dual-threat signal caller. While J.J. McCarthy could tuck the ball and run when needed, Michigan didn't have a very mobile quarterback on the roster, who could both pass and run, since Shea Patterson.

Underwood, who is 6'4", 228-pounds, would rather stay in the pocket and make reads, but it's clear that he has the ability to make teams pay with his feet. However, Michigan appeared to hold Underwood back last season. Michigan didn't 'unleash' Underwood until Week 3 against Central Michigan — the first game Sherrone Moore missed due to his suspension — in which he ran nine times for 114 yards and two scores.

And while the Wolverines allowed Underwood to tuck the ball and run at times, Michigan obviously didn't use Underwood's abilities to its full extent. But that might change moving forward.

Speaking with the media on Tuesday night, offensive coordinator Jason Beck talked about using Underwood's legs as a weapon moving forward.

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"Do what they do best," Beck said. "And so if they can run, then it’s a weapon. And they’ll be fine. If guys aren’t good runners, then they can get themselves hurt. But if guys are good runners, they’re comfortable doing that. And they excel at it. And you have good success. But that’s just part of playing the position. So you do have to be smart about it. You don’t want to run your quarterback 25 times unless you got a bye week or something to get him back.

"But it does seem to be part of Bryce’s skill set, like doing some of the QB run game. And when he pulls it down and goes, it looks pretty impressive. Now, we’re obviously not live. But we have a whole season of live film of what he did as a runner. And he did a nice job. So we’ll look to build on what he does well and utilize those talents."

Improving the passing game with tweaks

With Michigan keeping Underwood in the pocket last season, we saw the five-star talent have ups and downs. He threw 11 touchdown passes to nine interceptions last year. Underwood appeared to get frantic in the pocket, throw off his back foot too many times, and it would lead to costly turnovers.

Beck was asked about Underwood's footwork, and it's something that is being worked on. But they aren't going to reinvent the wheel with Underwood, who is full of talent and potential. Rather, tweak a few things and allow Underwood to do his thing and stay comfortable.

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"So it’s kind of a general statement, nothing, you know, but just a general quarterback thing," said Beck. "So we do want to work with what he’s comfortable doing. You know, we don’t need to like reinvent the wheel and try to do some whole new mechanics or anything. So we want to work within, you know, how he’s comfortable naturally operating.

"And now just tie that, timing that footwork into his reads and his decision making. But when it comes down to it, if you can have a good base and you can be set towards your target as you deliver the ball, that gives you a great chance to be accurate. And so we just want to build around those real fundamental things to line that footwork up with his reads and his decision making, and so to allow him to be successful."