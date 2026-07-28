Kyle Whittingham Describes Five Areas Michigan QB Bryce Underwood Improved On

After 21 seasons at Utah, Kyle Whittingham comes to Michigan in hopes of leading the Wolverines back to the College Football Playoff for the first time since Michigan won it back in 2023. But if Whittingham is going to get there, he is going to need a transformation from quarterback Bryce Underwood.

Underwood came to Michigan last season as a true freshman, ranked as the top player in the 2025 recruiting class. Playing without a dedicated quarterback coach, Underwood threw for 2428 yards, 11 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

With coaches in place this year, Whittingham feels confident in Underwood's development entering his sophomore season. Underwood is also on record as feeling the same confidence in his own ability. And appearing on The Rich Eisen Show, Whittingham spoke about the five areas Underwood has improved on.

"Well, his mechanics, footwork, pocket presence, decision- making, just tightening up his whole game, and that needs to continue," Whittingham told Eisen. "It's our job to put him in position to succeed and tailor things to what he does best, and that's what we're paid to do as coaches."

Allowing Underwood to use his legs

Underwood wants to be a pocket passer, but he's a dual-threat quarterback and that's something Sherrone Moore didn't utilize. With Jason Beck coming to Ann Arbor to lead the offense, he will use the quarterback in a variety of ways. Last year, Devon Dampier was second on Utah's team in rushing.

But not only will Underwood run the ball more this season, but he's going to extend plays using his legs outside the pocket. On Monday, Whittingham confirmed that getting Underwood outside of the pocket and throwing on the run will be part of the game plan.

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"Yeah, we'll move the launch point around and get him out of the pocket and that's one thing he is — well there's a number of things, but that's one of the things he's really good at is extending the play," said Whittingham. "Throwing on the move as accurately as he does is something we didn't implement that, we'd be stupid."

There was certainly coaching malpractice last season with Moore at the helm. Not only did they not give Underwood a dedicated quarterback coach, but they left him on an island. With Whittingham coming over, Michigan has given Underwood all the resources he needs to have a big season in 2026.

Michigan will have a difficult schedule, but if Underwood's development goes as planned, the Wolverines will be able to go toe-to-toe with anyone.