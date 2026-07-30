How to Watch Michigan HC Kyle Whittingham at Big Ten Media Days: Key Storylines

After two days of Big Ten Media Days, Michigan will finally take the stage on the third and final day in Chicago.

For the first time as Michigan's head coach, Kyle Whittingham will be under the bright lights in front of Big Ten media to answer questions about his Wolverines — and Bryce Underwood.

Here's how fans can tune in to see Whittingham talk.

How to watch

When: Noon ET for 15 minutes

Channel: Big Ten Network

Where: Chicago, Illinois

Who will be there representing Michigan?

Aside from coach Kyle Whittingham, Michigan took quarterback Bryce Underwood, running back Jordan Marshall, and defensive tackle Trey Pierce as the three player representatives to Chicago.

That trio ended a long-standing tradition, which started with Jim Harbaugh back in 2015, of taking seniors to Big Ten Media Days. Instead, Whittingham opened it up, and it's clear this trio must be leading the team, and he felt like they fit the billing of representing Michigan.

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Fans will also get a chance to hear these three talk. While the TV broadcast won't be available to see these players speak during the 'breakout' portion, where media members can go up to each of the players and ask questions, they will be featured at some point on Big Ten Network.

From 1-5 p.m. ET, the Big Ten Network will host each head coach, along with the student-athletes, to talk and ask questions. If you're tuned into the BTN on Thursday, you'll see Whittingham and each player.

Story lines to watch

The most obvious storyline is the development of quarterback Bryce Underwood. Not only will Whittingham get asked questions regarding his star signal caller, but Underwood will also get asked direct questions.

Both Underwood and Whittingham have openly talked about his progression throughout the spring and summer, but fans will need to see it translate on Saturdays. With Jason Beck coming over to run the offense, the Wolverines are expected to have a more open offense, while still having a prolific rushing attack.

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Battles along the offensive line and the linebacker room are also pivotal questions. Most of the positions are up for grabs along the offensive line, with both Jake Guarnera and Andrew Sprague likely locked into starting roles. Evan Link's health, along with Andrew Babalola's progession, are big questions to be answered.

As for the linebackers, who is stepping up? Troy Bowles, Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng, and Chase Taylor are the lone returners. All expected to take on major roles this season, but Michigan also went out and landed four transfers at the position. Nathaniel Staehling was the big one, but can any of the transfers beat out the returners?

Those are all questions to be answered on Thursday.