6 Michigan Football Starters Land on Week 5 Initial Availability Report vs. Minnesota

Michigan will hit the road for the first time this season as the Wolverines travel to Minnesota to take on the Golden Gophers. Michigan is coming off a heartbreaking loss against Iowa this past weekend, and Kyle Whittingham hopes to have a bounce-back game.

The key will be to play much cleaner than Michigan did last weekend. The Wolverines lost for a few different reasons. Michigan went 2-for-4 in the red zone, gave up a kick return for a touchdown, and penalties reared their ugly head.

But the Wolverines also hope to have a clean bill of health for the game. Both John Henry Daley and Blake Frazier suffered apparent injuries last weekend, and on Wednesday, when the Wolverines released their initial availability report, there were six starters listed.

Michigan initial availability report

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OUT

WR Brayden Alford

RB Micah Ka'apana

RB Jonathan Brown

DE Julius Holly

OL Ace Hamilton

OL Andrew Babalola

Questionable

WR Andrew Marsh

DE Dom Nichols

OL Andrew Sprague

OL Houston Ka'aha'aina-Torres

OL Manuel Beigel

DE John Henry Daley

Probable

OL Blake Frazier

Good news or cause for concern?

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We had expected John Henry Daley to be questionable this week, as that's what Kyle Whittingham said on Monday night. The good news for Daley is that he was seen walking around without a boot or crutches, but with a bye week on the horizon, the Wolverines could opt to hold him out if he's not as close to 100% as they would hope.

The real good news is offensive tackle Blake Frazier is listed as probable. Frazier suffered an apparent injury last weekend, and came out, but he immediately re-entered the game a few plays later. Frazier finished the game, which made us believe he would play against Minnesota.

It is now the second week in a row that Dom Nichols' name has shown up on the report. He was also listed as questionable last weekend, but not only did he play, he had the lion's share of the workload at edge, alongside Daley. Barring a setback, we would expect Nichols to play.

Potentially, the only other concern is with wide receiver Andrew Marsh. He had another 100-yard outing this past weekend against Iowa. Both he and JJ Buchanan have been monsters for Bryce Underwood, and the last thing the Wolverines need is for either of them to be injured.

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