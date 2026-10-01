6 Michigan Football Starters Land on Week 5 Initial Availability Report vs. Minnesota
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Michigan will hit the road for the first time this season as the Wolverines travel to Minnesota to take on the Golden Gophers. Michigan is coming off a heartbreaking loss against Iowa this past weekend, and Kyle Whittingham hopes to have a bounce-back game.
The key will be to play much cleaner than Michigan did last weekend. The Wolverines lost for a few different reasons. Michigan went 2-for-4 in the red zone, gave up a kick return for a touchdown, and penalties reared their ugly head.
But the Wolverines also hope to have a clean bill of health for the game. Both John Henry Daley and Blake Frazier suffered apparent injuries last weekend, and on Wednesday, when the Wolverines released their initial availability report, there were six starters listed.
Michigan initial availability report
OUT
- WR Brayden Alford
- RB Micah Ka'apana
- RB Jonathan Brown
- DE Julius Holly
- OL Ace Hamilton
- OL Andrew Babalola
Questionable
- WR Andrew Marsh
- DE Dom Nichols
- OL Andrew Sprague
- OL Houston Ka'aha'aina-Torres
- OL Manuel Beigel
- DE John Henry Daley
Probable
- OL Blake Frazier
Good news or cause for concern?
We had expected John Henry Daley to be questionable this week, as that's what Kyle Whittingham said on Monday night. The good news for Daley is that he was seen walking around without a boot or crutches, but with a bye week on the horizon, the Wolverines could opt to hold him out if he's not as close to 100% as they would hope.
The real good news is offensive tackle Blake Frazier is listed as probable. Frazier suffered an apparent injury last weekend, and came out, but he immediately re-entered the game a few plays later. Frazier finished the game, which made us believe he would play against Minnesota.
It is now the second week in a row that Dom Nichols' name has shown up on the report. He was also listed as questionable last weekend, but not only did he play, he had the lion's share of the workload at edge, alongside Daley. Barring a setback, we would expect Nichols to play.
Potentially, the only other concern is with wide receiver Andrew Marsh. He had another 100-yard outing this past weekend against Iowa. Both he and JJ Buchanan have been monsters for Bryce Underwood, and the last thing the Wolverines need is for either of them to be injured.
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Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI during the 2025 football season. Trent also serves as the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI. His other bylines have appeared on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.Follow @trentknoop