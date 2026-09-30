3 Keys for Michigan Football to Rebound and Take Down Minnesota on the Road

Michigan suffered a heartbreaking loss last weekend to Iowa, but it's time to turn the page and get back on track. The Wolverines know what they did wrong, and head coach Kyle Whittingham admits it feels like his program is 0-4, not 3-1.

But the fact of the matter is Michigan still holds its own fate in its hands. The Wolverines want to make the Big Ten Championship Game, and while the deck might be stacked against them, wins will solve those issues.

That starts this weekend at Minnesota. Here are three keys to a Wolverines' win.

Penalties must be cut in half

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There were other issues that hurt Michigan in its loss to Iowa last weekend. Kyle Whittingham spoke about the lack of takeaways, but the Wolverines also went just 2-for-4 in the red zone, and opted to lean on their defense to win the game instead of having a killer instinct.

But ultimately, penalties are among the biggest issues hurting Michigan. The Wolverines rank No. 114 in the nation in penalty yards per game, averaging 72.3 yards. Michigan's eight penalties per game need to be cut in half.

It's not just false starts and holds, but the Wolverines are being called for some egregious errors every game. Illegal formations and personal fouls just can't keep happening. If they do, the Wolverines are going to continue to suffer tough losses.

Becoming a disciplined football team is needed, and maybe Michigan needed a wake-up call for that to happen. Once again, the Wolverines are going to enter the game as the more talented team. but Minnesota is similar to Iowa, in that if you allow the Gophers to hang around, they will make you pay.

Stopping Drake Lindsey will make life easier on Michigan defense

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Shockingly, Minnesota hasn't fared well in the run game this season. Star running back Darius Taylor has been banged up and has played in three of the four games. Still, the Gophers are No. 16 in the Big Ten, averaging 119 yards on the ground.

Only three Big Ten quarterbacks have attempted more passes than Drake Lindsey at Minnesota. But that doesn't mean Lindsey has gaudy numbers. The junior has completed 88-of-132 attempts for 951 yards , seven touchdowns, and two interceptions this season. And a lot like Iowa last weekend, Minnesota does a good job of keeping Lindsey upright.

The Gophers have allowed just four sacks this season and Michigan will look to pressure Lindsey on Saturday. John Henry Daley is likely going to be questionable for Saturday, but the good thing for Michigan is that it's loaded at edge.

Minnesota is going to want to establish the run, but the Wolverines have been really good against it this season. That will add more pressure on Lindsey's shoulders.

Feed the hot hand offensively — whoever that is

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Overall, Michigan ran the ball better last week against Iowa. Jordan Marshall was running harder and led the team, but he carried the ball 11 times and wasn't seen in the fourth quarter. According to Kyle Whittingham after the game, it wasn't due to injury, and Marshall recently said it's the healthiest he has been.

While Marshall was running hard, it was Bryce Underwood who had the hot hand. Yes, Underwood and Andrew Marsh had a miscommunication in the red zone that resulted in an interception, but aside from that, he was great. It was arguably his best game in a Michigan uniform, especially against a top-rated defense.

However, Michigan took the ball out of his hand last weekend when things really mattered. Going forward, the Wolverines can't do that. Minnesota has the No. 8 passing defense in the Big Ten, and allowed both Mississippi State and Washington to pass for over 220 yards against it.

Underwood has built a strong bond with both JJ Buchanan and Andrew Marsh, and it feels likely that one or both of them will get hot in this game. Jason Beck needs to allow Underwood to take over games and rely on his signal caller to bring home a victory — if he has the hot hand.

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