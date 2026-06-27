A Closer Look at Michigan's Rankings Within the New College Football Video Game

Two summers ago, EA Sports released its first College Football video game in a decade after the series was shut down due to name, image and likeness issues. But as the NCAA has evolved, the company has rebooted the series, now releasing a new game every summer.

In July, EA Sports will release College Football 27, marking the third game since the series returned in 2024.

Do it for U. The official College Football 27 reveal trailer is HERE!



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This week, ratings were released for both teams as a whole and individual players.

Here is where the Michigan Wolverines came in.

Team Ratings

Michigan received an overall rating of 85 (highest possible being 99), with both its offensive and defensive units receiving an 85 rating individually.

Apr 18, 2026; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines kicker Stuart Blake (35) high fives teammates after kicking during the first half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images | Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images

Across all teams in the game, that is the 16th highest overall rating, while in the Big Ten, it ranks fifth. The conference holds the top three spots, as Oregon (91 overall), Ohio State (90 overall), and Indiana (90 overall) are the highest ranked in the game.

So is the ranking too high, too low, or just right for the Wolverines? Well, it is still summer and we haven’t seen anyone take the field, so it is always going to be hard to tell. But with the information we have, I think this is a fair ranking for the Wolverines.

With a brand new coaching staff, we don’t know fully what to expect. However, I think the Wolverines are in a better spot than they were a season ago and have a good chance of seeing that overall climb as the season goes on.

The offense should take a step forward with quarterback Bryce Underwood stepping into his second season and returning top skill players in Andrew Marsh (WR) and Jordan Marshall (RB). I trust new head coach Kyle Whittingham and offensive coordinator Jason Beck will have the offense in a good spot.

Nov 22, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Andrew Marsh (4) spins on a punt return in-between Maryland Terrapins defenders during the first half at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

On the defensive side of the ball, the Wolverines lost a decent amount of production, in particular up front, with Derrick Moore and Jaishawn Barham both leaving for the NFL.

Toughest Places to Play

EA Sports has a ranking for the toughest stadiums to play in across the country.

UofM came in at the 12th hardest stadium to play among all teams and the third toughest in the Big Ten, only behind Ohio State (second), Penn State (third) and Oregon (sixth).

Teams from the SEC dominated this category, with seven of the 11 above the Wolverines being schools from the conference.

Michigan may be slightly underrated in this department. When The Big House is full, it is one of the best environments in the country and is deserving of a top-10 slot.

This might be my favorite 1-minute span in the history of the Big House.



Pump It Up straight into Seven Nation Army.



The realization that we were finally going to beat them.



Ten years of waiting for this moment.



Pure euphoria. pic.twitter.com/cH77jzFOg6 — Blue By 90 (@bluebyninety) June 17, 2025

Player Ratings

UofM has three players with a minimum 90 overall, all of which are on the defensive side of the ball: John Henry Daley (92), Jyaire Hill (91) and Rod Moore (90).

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Wide receiver Andrew Marsh is the highest-ranked offensive threat with an 88 overall.

Personally, I believe Jordan Marshall, who came in at an 87 overall, deserved to be the highest rated offensive player, and potentially even in the 90’s. His production when Justice Haynes was off the field last season was off the charts. If he were the only running back getting the carries last season for the entire year, he would’ve been an All-American.

Michigan running back Jordan Marshall (23) takes the field for the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 18, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Underwood will start the year off as an 83 overall, but expect that to rise as the 2026 campaign marches on.