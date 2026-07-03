QB Bryce Underwood Has Something to Prove: 'Best Player to Ever Come Out of Michigan'

Rising sophomore quarterback Bryce Underwood is one of the most scrutinized players in college football. He came to Michigan as the top-rated prospect in the 2025 class, and while Underwood flashed all-world potential last season for the Wolverines — there were also plenty of head-scratching moments.

But entering Year 2, Underwood feels that he is more prepared with offseason training with former NFL quarterback Jordan Palmer, along with the new Michigan coaching staff.

At a recent camp, Underwood spoke to reporters, and when asked what he wants to prove in 2026 — it's that he wants to prove to himself that he's the best player to ever come out of Michigan. He says he has worked hard for it and he's preparing smarter in his second season of college football.

"I want to prove to myself that I am what I think. I feel like I'm the best player to ever come out of Michigan, that's for sure," Underwood said.

"Because I worked for it. I'm working smarter than I was last year. So just blessed for the season to come up."

Coaching staff has been an improvement

Last season, Underwood was thrust into the spotlight right away, as he should've been following Michigan's quarterback woes in 2024. The Belleville product threw for 2,428 yards and 11 touchdowns, along with nine interceptions.

He was left on an island last season, not having a dedicated quarterbacks coach. But this year, Kyle Whittingham brought over Utah's quarterbacks coach, Koy Detmer Jr., who Underwood has a good relationship with.

Underwood told reporters that the coaching change has been for the best.

"I feel like it's been a turn for the better," said Underwood on the staff changes. "I feel like we're gonna prepare more. We're more of a player lead team than we were last year. Very player-driven."

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As for helping to prepare for the 2026 season in hopes of helping the Wolverines achieve more of their goals, as mentioned before, he has worked with Palmer. The ex-NFL quarterback has helped Underwood simplify the game of football.

"Basically how to simplify the game for myself," Underwood said of Palmer helping him. "How easy I can make the game. How easy can I make it look?

"The consistency and everything I have going on. So that was my main focus this offseason and I've been perfecting that."

Underwood said he is going to let his play on the field do the talking this season, and that will happen on Sept. 5 when the Wolverines host Western Michigan.