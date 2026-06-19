Is Michigan Football Star Jordan Marshall a Top 10 Running Back Entering 2026?

Michigan had one of the best one-two punches in college football last season after it landed Justice Haynes out of the transfer portal. Haynes began the season on fire, but an injury forced Jordan Marshall into the spotlight and he instantly became one of the top backs in college football.

Entering 2026, Michigan could have another top one-two punch with Marshall returning and the addition of five-star Savion Hiter. And while Hiter is going to make a name for himself in Year 1, it's going to be Marshall's show.

While a lot of early-season projections list Marshall as an All-Big Ten caliber running back, ESPN didn't include the rising junior as a top-10 running back in the nation — he made its honorable mention list. However, following his 2025 season, Marshall deserves a spot in the top-10.

Top six running back in 2025 when given a chance

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Haynes missed a lot of football from Weeks 7-12 of the season for Michigan. It was Jordan Marshall who took over and he had four 100-yard performances in a row before a late-season injury set him back.

During the stretch from Weeks 7-12, Marshall carried the ball 98 times for 638 yards. That was the sixth-most yards of any running back in college football. He also scored seven touchdowns, which was tied for seventh in the country.

Despite not getting much of a chance earlier in the season, in large part because of how well Haynes was running the ball, Marshall still almost hit 1,000 yards in the season. He ended his second season in Ann Arbor, rushing for a total of 932 yards and 10 scores — that's with also missing two games due to the injury.

Offense should improve and rushing attack will be prominent

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These rankings that ESPN does are based on both 2025 production and predicting what 2026 will look like. Well, in 2025, Marshall was among the best, and in 2026, he should be once again.

First off, Bryce Underwood was one of the most criticized quarterbacks last season, and even this offseason. And despite Michigan's passing attack being up-and-down, Marshall still impressed even when defenses suspected runs.

And entering 2026, Michigan's offense has a chance to explode with Jason Beck running the show, with the rushing attack gaining even more traction. Underwood will have more freedom and the offense should spread things out. But that doesn't mean the Wolverines are going away from their rushing attack.

In 2025, Utah had the No. 2 rushing offense in the nation and Beck will run the football. Even if the Wolverines' passing game opens up, Michigan has built its offense around the run game and that will be a strength in 2026.

Barring injuries, Marshall is in line to be a top-10 back in college football.