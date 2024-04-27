Seattle Seahawks Select TE AJ Barner In 4th Round Of NFL Draft
In an effort to surround quarterback Geno Smith with more weapons, the Seattle Seahawks drafted Michigan tight end AJ Barner in the fourth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday with pick No. 121 overall. After transferring to Michigan from Indiana, Barner was an important piece to the Wolverines’ National Championship-winning offense, though he primarily served as the team’s secondary tight end option behind Colson Loveland. Still, Barner was an effective blocker and gave JJ McCarthy another big-bodied option down the field, and he’lll look to build on those qualities in the pros with the Seahawks.
2024 NFL Combine or U-M Pro Day Stats
6-6, 251 pounds
40-Yard Dash: 4.84 seconds
Vertical Jump: 34.5”
Broad Jump: 9’9”
3-Cone Drill: 7.02 seconds
20-Yard Shuttle: 4.41 seconds
Bench Press: 22 reps
NFL.com Analyst Lance Zierlein’s breakdown on Barner:
“In-line tight end who continues improving as a run blocker but is unlikely to offer much as a pass catcher. He was a captain at Indiana before transferring to Michigan, and scouts say he attacks practices and weight training with a single-minded obsession to get better and compete. He's technically sound in the early stages of the run block but needs to improve with his positioning to create better lanes for the runner. He can handle some pass protection but needs to keep improving. Barner's role might be a little limited as a blocking Y tight end with below-average pass-catching traits, but he should earn playing time in the future.”
2023 Stats and Accolades
22 receptions for 249 yards and one touchdown
John Mackey Award semi-finalist
All-Big Ten Honorable Mention (coaches, media)
Wolverine Digest Breakdown
Though he only spent one year at Michigan, Barner should be remembered favorably for his contributions to U-M’s championship squad, contributing nine starts along the way. Barner’s blocking should translate well to the NFL, and he’s still improving as a pass catcher, so the Seahawks may have found quality value this late in the draft.
