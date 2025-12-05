Seahawks vs. Falcons Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 14 (Can Seattle Cover?)
The Seattle Seahawks are flying high after a 26-0 victory over the Vikings last week, but the Atlanta Falcons came crashing down with a road loss to the Jets after a win in New Orleans.
Seattle has now won two straight games and six of its past seven to improve to 9-3 on the season.
The oddsmakers have the Seahawks as road favorites at the best betting sites for this matchup.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 14 matchup.
Seahawks vs. Falcons Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Seahawks -7 (-112)
- Falcons +7 (-108)
Moneyline
- Seahawks: -410
- Falcons: +320
Total
- 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
The spread has come down an important half point since the odds opened for this one while the total remains the same.
Can the Seahawks cover on the road?
Seahawks vs. Falcons Final Score Prediction
I broke down this game earlier this week in the Seahawks vs. Falcons betting preview:
The Seahawks have been a well-oiled machine recently with their lone hiccup coming in Los Angeles against a tough Rams squad. The Falcons are quite a few rungs below LA, but they've kept it a one-score game in each of their last four losses.
On the other hand, Atlanta does have a few bad home losses this season while Seattle has been a strong road squad. I’ll take the Seahawks to cover as road favorites in this Week 14 matchup.
Pick: Seahawks -7.5 (-105)
I’ll happily stick with my Seahawks pick at -7 rather than -7.5 to give us the push insurance in a seven-point game.
Both teams have consistently put up points this season, so this could be another high-scoring matchup on Sunday.
Final Score Prediction: Falcons 31, Seahawks 23
