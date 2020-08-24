Michigan Targets From Alabama Shine During Week 1

While states across the country are adjusting and adapting their scheduled due to COVID-19 (or in some cases canceling all together), Alabama was the first state to open up the 2020 Fall season this past Friday night.

Last week, Michigan extended an offer to 2021 Tuscaloosa (Ala.) American Christian athlete Kamari Lassiter. Standing at 6-0 and 185 pounds, Lassiter is an SI All-American candidate thanks to his athleticism on both sides of the ball as a wide receiver and a cornerback, but Michigan is in the market for another defensive back in this class, so that's likely where U-M's interest lies.

To open the season, American Christian logged a 47-21 victory, and Lassiter broke into the end zone with a roughly 45-yard catch and run, turning a slant route into a touchdown.

Moving to the 2022 class, Michigan has offered Gordo (Ala.) High pro-style quarterback Tanner Bailey, and the 6-1, 195-pound passer led Gordo to a 48-19 win over Oakman (Ala.) High on Friday.

At the running back position, U-M offered Pike Road (Ala.) High three-star Quinshon Judkins in the beginning of April, and that move made a big impact on the 2022 prospect. Since that time, Judkins has been working over the offseason and is finally able to show the product of his offseason training. In week one, Judkins had a strong start to his junior year with a 140 yard, two touchdown effort in what was a 63-34 win over Montgomery (Ala.) Catholic on the road.

Judkins has watched Michigan football on Saturdays for quite some time, and a friend of his, Damari Alston, also landed a Michigan offer around the same time. The two have already talked about taking a visit up to Ann Arbor together after the dead period is over. U-M running backs coach Jay Harbaugh is the lead recruiter here, and Judkins mentioned that he's been in contact with Harbaugh throughout the quarantine.

While Harbaugh took the reins in recruiting Judkins, offensive coordinator Josh Gattis is the point man for Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt Trussville athlete Omari Kelly. According to Kelly, Gattis was intrigued with his ability to make plays at either wide receiver or running back as a speedy prospect, but the 2022 recruit might make a better defensive back in college. In week one, Kelly reinforced that notion with a big interceptions in the team's 44-19 road win over Pinson (Ala.) Valley.

One of Kelly's teammates, 2022 defensive end Justice Finkley, also sports a Michigan offer, and he had a strong performance in week one as well with 16 tackles on the night, so both players had a big role. Kelly was matched up with 2021 five-star Ga'Quincey McKinstry for most of the night, and that's who Kelly was able to outwork for the interception as well.

Then in the 2023 class, the Wolverines are one of many Power Five programs to offer Highland Home (Ala.) High four-star defensive end Keldric Faulk. With schools like Alabama, Florida and Florida State already offering scholarships, Faulk is going to be a national recruit that receives a ton of attention, but that is for good reason. On Friday, Faulk logged eight tackles and two sacks in what was a tough eight-point loss for his school. Still, the 6-4, 235-pound defensive end acquitted himself well from a pass rushing perspective and is excited for a bounce back performance this week.

With football finally kicking off across various parts of the country, when do you think recruits should be allowed to visit campus? What are your thoughts on the continuously extending dead period? Let us know!