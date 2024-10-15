Alabama working to flip Michigan Football's top 2025 commit
The Michigan Wolverines got a huge boost to their 2025 recruiting class over the summer when they flipped four-star cornerback Ivan Taylor from Notre Dame. According to 247 Sports, Taylor is the No. 2 overall safety in the nation, as well as the No. 41 overall rated recruit nationally.
Although he seemed solid in his commitment to Michigan after flipping, that hasn't stopped other major programs from pursuing the top rated corner - including Alabama. In fact, the Crimson Tide are reportedly working very hard to flip the current Michigan commit.
As of now, the Wolverines currently have the No. 15 ranked class nationally according to 247 Sports. Here's a look at the current commitments in the 2025 class:
- Ivan Taylor: Four-Star CB
- Kainoa Winston: Four-Star S
- Andrew Marsh: Four-Star WR
- Andrew Olesh: Four-Star TE
- Jaylen Williams: Four-Star DL
- Avery Gach: Four-Star OT
- Jayden Sanders: Four-Star CB
- Carter Smith: Three-Star QB
- Bobby Kanka: Three-Star DL
- Jacob Washington: Three-Star WR
- Julius Holly: Three-Star EDGE
- Donovan Johnson: Three-Star RB
- Eli Owens: Three-Star TE
- Kaden Strayhorn: Three-Star IOL
- Jasper Parker: Three-Star RB
- Chase Taylor: Three-Star LB
