Wolverine Digest

Alabama working to flip Michigan Football's top 2025 commit

Chris Breiler

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Michigan Wolverines got a huge boost to their 2025 recruiting class over the summer when they flipped four-star cornerback Ivan Taylor from Notre Dame. According to 247 Sports, Taylor is the No. 2 overall safety in the nation, as well as the No. 41 overall rated recruit nationally.

Although he seemed solid in his commitment to Michigan after flipping, that hasn't stopped other major programs from pursuing the top rated corner - including Alabama. In fact, the Crimson Tide are reportedly working very hard to flip the current Michigan commit.

As of now, the Wolverines currently have the No. 15 ranked class nationally according to 247 Sports. Here's a look at the current commitments in the 2025 class:

  1. Ivan Taylor: Four-Star CB
  2. Kainoa Winston: Four-Star S
  3. Andrew Marsh: Four-Star WR
  4. Andrew Olesh: Four-Star TE
  5. Jaylen Williams: Four-Star DL
  6. Avery Gach: Four-Star OT
  7. Jayden Sanders: Four-Star CB
  8. Carter Smith: Three-Star QB
  9. Bobby Kanka: Three-Star DL
  10. Jacob Washington: Three-Star WR
  11. Julius Holly: Three-Star EDGE
  12. Donovan Johnson: Three-Star RB
  13. Eli Owens: Three-Star TE
  14. Kaden Strayhorn: Three-Star IOL
  15. Jasper Parker: Three-Star RB
  16. Chase Taylor: Three-Star LB

- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -

More Michigan News:

Illinois is on somewhat of a revenge tour itself and Michigan is next up

Michigan might shift things around with its starting offensive line against Illinois

Sherrone Moore gives update on Michigan Football injuries heading into Illinois

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Home/Football