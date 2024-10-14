Sherrone Moore gives update on Michigan Football injuries heading into Illinois
Michigan was extremely banged up when it went into Husky Stadium to face Washington two weeks ago. The Wolverines were down not only key role players, but starters as well. Derrick Moore, Dom Giuduce, and Myles Hinton didn't play against the Huskies.
Heading into Week 8 against Illinois, head coach Sherrone Moore said all three of those guys are progressing well and he feels good about their possibility of playing against the Illini. While getting Hinton and Moore back would be huge for the Wolverines, a guy like Greg Crippen has filled in nicely for Giudice and some would argue he could remain the starting center moving forward.
"Looks like they're turning it all in the right direction," Moore said of the linemen. "So I feel good about them. I think they'll all practice this today. So I feel like we're in a good place with them all."
Shifting over to the Michigan secondary, the Wolverines were down Aamir Hall, Ja'Den McBurrows, Wesley Walker, and of course, Rod Moore against Washington -- among a few others. Moore didn't give an update on Hall or Walker, but he did say McBurrows would be out for the foreseeable future.
How about captain, Rod Moore? Coach Moore said the veteran safety is progressing and he wouldn't speculate on his timeline. But it's worth noting he didn't rule Moore out for the season when asked if he could return in 2024.
"Still progressing," Sherrone Moore said of Rode Moore. "Yeah, can't really speak on the exact timeline of the day, but he's still progressing in a good way.
"Yeah, we'll see."
Michigan will take on Illinois at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.
