Michigan might shift things around with its starting offensive line against Illinois
Michigan had somewhat of a self-reflection this past week as it entered its bye week in unfamiliar territory. The Wolverines are out to a less-than-desired 4-2 start with losses coming against Texas and Washington. One area the Wolverines looked at was personnel.
During his Monday press conference, Sherrone Moore said it's looking likely Myles Hinton and Dom Giudice would be back for Illinois on Saturday, but does that mean the same starting five would take the field? Moore says there is always competition and while Hinton would stay at left tackle -- if healthy -- Moore made it sound like veteran Greg Crippen might stay as the starting center and replace Giudice.
Jeff Persi started in place of the injured Hinton against Washington two weeks ago. With sophomore Evan Link struggling in pass protection this season, Moore commented on potentially giving Persi a look at right tackle. Link has given up 19 pressures in six games, while guard Gio El-Hadi is next in line giving up six.
"We'll see," Moore said of making a possible change on the offensive line. "You know, if Myles is back, then I think Myles will be the starter at left tackle, and then we'll see at right tackle. I thought [Greg Crippen] Crip did a really good job. You know, I think he did a really good job controlling lines for us with the call, especially in that environment, you know, being pretty calm. But he's been a guy that's traveled to different places, seen it. So it looks like he'll cement himself there and continue to work there. But, you know, we'll see what happens with Dom. And, you know, Persi gives us great experience being an older guy, so it gives us a challenge at the other spot to see what he can do.
"Yeah, there's always competition."
The Wolverines will taking on a physical Illinois team and Michigan will want its best five linemen on the field. You can see how that plays out on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.
