Amorion Walker Will Return To Michigan
After arriving at Michigan in 2022, Walker received a good bit of hype because of his combination of length, speed and quickness. He was viewed as an athlete when he got to U-M but then began his career as a wide receiver. In year two, he was labeled as a full-time cornerback and many thought he might work his way into a starting role. That never happened and he played sparingly on both sides of the ball while in Ann Arbor. He played seven games at wide receiver and six at defensive back.
Not long after Michigan won the national title, Walker announced that he would be transferring and ultimately ended up at Ole Miss for a handful of months. Now, he's back at Michigan and could realistically help out at either wide receiver or cornerback, but it's been reported that he'll return as a pass catcher.
Michigan got a little more help at the receiver position with the commitment of former Youngstown State wideout CJ Charleston earlier today as well.