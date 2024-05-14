2026 Edge Rusher Anthony Jones Calls Michigan ‘Dream School’ After Landing Offer
Few schools have produced as quality defensive linemen as Michigan over the past several years, and that is a major selling point to recently offered 2026 Irvine (Calif.) Crean Lutheran edge rusher Anthony Jones.
Checking in at 6-5 and 240 pounds, Jones already has the build of a college pass rusher, and his stats from last season show that he’s a prolific chaos-causer for opposing quarterbacks. Last season, Jones posted 46 tackles, 20 hurries and eight sacks during his sophomore campaign, and that production caught the eye of the Michigan coaching staff, so much so that U-M extended a scholarship offer to the West coast prospect on Friday.
“I was super excited because Michigan is my dream school,” Jones told Wolverine Digest. “Michigan has a great program and develops their players into the best they can be. I always watched the Michigan games growing up, and they were great. Jabrill peppers was also one of my favorite players.”
Even though Jones has grown up across the country from Ann Arbor, the Michigan football brand stretches far and wide, and he’s taken notice of the Wolverines’ success in recent years. On top of that, Jones is learning even more about Michigan from the program’s defensive run game coordinator and linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary.
“I’ve been in contact to coach Jean-Mary,” Jones said. “He was the one who offered me, and I feel we have a great relationship.”
Of course, a prospect can only learn so much about a school without stepping foot on campus. So, Jones is eager to check out his dream school in person once the summer rolls around in either June or July.
In the meantime, the nation’s No. 20 edge rusher is focused on improving from his dominant sophomore campaign, and he’s been busy in the weight room to take the field this fall as a more physically imposing force on the Saints.
“With my junior season approaching, I’ve put on 35 pounds of muscle and I feel better than ever,” Jones added. “I’m just working on becoming faster and more technical in my position.”
Given the four-star’s interest in Michigan and the program’s track record of producing NFL-caliber defensive linemen, U-M seems to have a real shot in this recruitment. However, coach Jean-Mary will have to fend off overtures from some of the country’s powerhouse programs as Georgia, Auburn, Ole Miss and Texas A&M have all offered Jones a scholarship as well.
Here is a breakdown of Jones’ skill set from 247Sports.com National Recruiting Analyst Greg Biggins:
“Intriguing defensive lineman with a lot of next level traits. Has a long 6-5, 240 pound frame with close to an 80” wingspan and shows the ability to play inside or outside. A natural edge rusher who can use his length and get-off to win one on one battles. Took reps at tackle at the Under Armour Next Camp in March and showed he could win in tight spaces with quickness and hands. Has an aggressive edge to him and plays with a motor. Has the athleticism to run down plays from outside his area and is still just scratching the surface of where we think his game can get to in a few years. Has the frame to easily add another 25 pounds or so and shows the positional versatility to play in multiple schemes. Easy high major Power 4 prospect with an NFL upside.”
Do you think Michigan can land the highly coveted pass rusher from the West coast?