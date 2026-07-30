Andrew Marsh Says Michigan Will Have the Ball In the Air More, Should They?

Big Ten Media Days are set to kick off on Thursday morning for the Michigan Wolverines, but some players and coaches alike have already made some of their rounds to various media outlets.

One of those players is making waves, with wide receiver Andrew Marsh making some bold statements during his appearance on the Rich Eisen Show.

"I just feel like this year you'll definitely see the ball in the air more," Marsh said to Eisen

"We'll be able to throw the ball around more, get it in different guys' hands and really just be more explosive as a whole. And I think that'll open up the running game as well."

With the way the last two seasons have gone, the fanbase exploded with optimism in light of Marsh’s comments.

Michigan wide receiver Andrew Marsh (4) warms up at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The last two seasons have not gone well for Michigan’s passing game. Davis Warren, Alex Orji, Jack Tuttle, and Bryce Underwood have all taken turns starting games over the last two seasons.

None of them have been impressive. Underwood was supposed to be the savior of their passing game and make an instant impact, but looked more like a true freshman than a savior through his first year.

With Underwood at the helm, Michigan’s offense ranked 107th in passing yards per game a season ago. The passing offense was worse by the end of the season than it was at the beginning.

That’s not going to be good enough. Michigan cannot have a passing game as inept as it was a season ago, but is there a fear in going too far the other direction?

What Is Your Identity?

No, this year’s team cannot be compared to the 2023 team that won a national championship. That team was special and will live in Michigan lore until the end of football.

There is, however, a lesson to be learned from that group. As is the case for the two groups that preceded them.

Michigan has a very clear identity within its program, and the skill set of this year’s team matches that identity.

Yes, there is a lot of money invested in Bryce Underwood, and a lot of resources have gone toward making the passing game more successful than it was a season go.

It’s also true that Michigan’s two best players on offense are arguably their running back tandem of Jordan Marshall and Savion Hiter.

Michigan has had bouts with an identity crisis in the name of trying to be more modern. Josh Gattis and “speed and space” was an example of that and it was an abject disaster for the Wolverines.

Only when they turned back to their roots of a strong run game behind a powerful offensive line were they able to finally conquer their demons against Ohio State.

#Michigan could have one of the best rushing attacks in college football with Jordan Marshall and Savion Hiter leading the way.



Both Marshall and Hiter had taken OVs to Ohio State, but both opted to sign with the Wolverines.



The dynamic duo explained why they picked UM over… pic.twitter.com/ullJwlmeUO — Trent Knoop (@TrentKnoop) July 29, 2026

Throwing the ball all over the lot is where teams like Ohio State succeeds. They have the skill talent to do so, and are built around the strength of their skill players on the outside.

Ohio State is arguably the best team in the country at getting the most out of their receivers and their passing game.

Trying to imitate the Buckeyes often leads to being embarrassed by them.

While the Buckeyes zig, the Wolverines have succeeded the most when they have zagged.

No, this year’s team cannot be solely reliant on its run game for offense. There are too many resources invested in the passing game for that. It’s also just not sustainable. Michigan’s passing offense in 2023 was not the best in the country, but they were efficient. JJ McCarthy, Roman Wilson, Cornelius Johnson, and Colston Loveland did enough to keep opposing defenses in check.

Their identity, however, was rooted in what Michigan football has almost always been rooted in. A powerful offensive line led by Zak Zinter and Trevor Keegan blowing holes open for Blake Corum.

Michigan’s offense in 2026 would be wise to maintain its identity while still in search of improvement in its passing game.