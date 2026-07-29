Ranking All Michigan Football Teams From This Decade
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Michigan football has seen a lot of ups and downs in recent memory. From a National Championship in 2023, to now being on its third coach in four years.
As the next season approaches, it had me thinking about which team was the best (and worst) in the 2020's.
Here is my ranking of the Michigan football teams since the start of this decade.
No. 6 - 2020
Maybe one of the worst Michigan football teams of all-time, at least in recent memory. This team was hard to watch.
Things were already weird with it being the peak of COVID-19 and a shortened season; Michigan went 2-4, the worst season of the Jim Harbaugh era. To be fair, the weirdness of that season does make the bad play on the field a little more justifiable.
After beating a ranked Minnesota team to start the year, things looked up, but quickly spiraled down as the games went on.
No. 5 - 2024
The first year after the departure of Harbaugh was a bit rocky, which was to be expected. Despite the lows, the Wolverines found a way to take down both of their rivals, Michigan State and Ohio State.
UofM also ended the season on a high note, beating Alabama in its bowl game 19-13, giving a reason for optimism to end the year.
Overall, this feels like a very forgettable season in the history of Michigan football.
No. 4 - 2025
Last year, the Wolverines went 9-4 overall and 7-2 in conference play.
It was really average; Michigan beat the teams they were expected to beat, but didn’t always look great doing it.
When this season is looked back on, the biggest talking point will be Sherrone Moore and the scandal that got him fired at the conclusion of the regular season.
No. 3 - 2021
What a time for Michigan fans the 2021 season was for Wolverine football fans. Coming off an awful, shortened 2020 season, a lot of people were fed up and tired of Harbaugh not getting the job done, but he proved them wrong.
The biggest highlight of this season was finally breaking the losing streak against Ohio State, taking down the Buckeyes 42-27 behind one of the greatest running back performances we’ve seen. Hassan Haskins rushed for 169 yards and five touchdowns to lead UofM.
Although they came up short against Georgia in the CFP, the feeling in the air was that Michigan was back and heading in the right direction.
No. 2 - 2022
Michigan took what they did in 2021 and built on it. The Maize and Blue went a perfect 12-0, won the Big Ten Championship and punched their ticket to the CFP for the second straight year.
Personally, my favorite Michigan moment of all-time came in this game, when Donovan Edwards broke off two 70-yard touchdown runs against Ohio State to seal the win in Columbus.
Again, UofM lost in the CFP semifinals, in a game that stung, falling 51-45 to TCU. Watching that game, it felt like the Wolverines beat themselves and should’ve been playing in the national championship.
No. 1 - 2023
This is a no-brainer for the best Michigan team. Finishing the year a perfect 15-0 and winning the National Championship.
After two years of falling short in the College Football Playoff, the Wolverines finally broke through.
Not only will this team go down as probably the best team of the 2020s for the Maize and Blue, but one of the best of all time.
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A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.Follow JusticeSteiner2