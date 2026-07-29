Ranking All Michigan Football Teams From This Decade

Michigan football has seen a lot of ups and downs in recent memory. From a National Championship in 2023, to now being on its third coach in four years.

As the next season approaches, it had me thinking about which team was the best (and worst) in the 2020's.

Here is my ranking of the Michigan football teams since the start of this decade.

Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson celebrates a play during the first quarter of the College Football Playoff national championship game against Washington at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Monday, January 8, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

No. 6 - 2020

Maybe one of the worst Michigan football teams of all-time, at least in recent memory. This team was hard to watch.

Things were already weird with it being the peak of COVID-19 and a shortened season; Michigan went 2-4, the worst season of the Jim Harbaugh era. To be fair, the weirdness of that season does make the bad play on the field a little more justifiable.

Michigan quarterback Joe Milton grabs a snap during the first half against Penn State at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After beating a ranked Minnesota team to start the year, things looked up, but quickly spiraled down as the games went on.

No. 5 - 2024

The first year after the departure of Harbaugh was a bit rocky, which was to be expected. Despite the lows, the Wolverines found a way to take down both of their rivals, Michigan State and Ohio State.

UofM also ended the season on a high note, beating Alabama in its bowl game 19-13, giving a reason for optimism to end the year.

Michigan defensive back Makari Paige (7) breaks a pass intended for Texas running back Jaydon Blue (23) during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, September 7, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Overall, this feels like a very forgettable season in the history of Michigan football.

No. 4 - 2025

Last year, the Wolverines went 9-4 overall and 7-2 in conference play.

It was really average; Michigan beat the teams they were expected to beat, but didn’t always look great doing it.

When this season is looked back on, the biggest talking point will be Sherrone Moore and the scandal that got him fired at the conclusion of the regular season.

Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore leads his team onto the field for the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Nov. 29, 2025. Ohio State won 27-9. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

No. 3 - 2021

What a time for Michigan fans the 2021 season was for Wolverine football fans. Coming off an awful, shortened 2020 season, a lot of people were fed up and tired of Harbaugh not getting the job done, but he proved them wrong.

The biggest highlight of this season was finally breaking the losing streak against Ohio State, taking down the Buckeyes 42-27 behind one of the greatest running back performances we’ve seen. Hassan Haskins rushed for 169 yards and five touchdowns to lead UofM.

Michigan running back Hassan Haskins (25) scores a touchdown against Ohio State during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. 2021-11-27-michigan haskins Syndication Usa Today | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Although they came up short against Georgia in the CFP, the feeling in the air was that Michigan was back and heading in the right direction.

No. 2 - 2022

Michigan took what they did in 2021 and built on it. The Maize and Blue went a perfect 12-0, won the Big Ten Championship and punched their ticket to the CFP for the second straight year.

Personally, my favorite Michigan moment of all-time came in this game, when Donovan Edwards broke off two 70-yard touchdown runs against Ohio State to seal the win in Columbus.

That’s the end of Ohio State. They just got kicked out of the #CFP with this last run by Donovan Edwards. You could’ve made a case for them with a two-touchdown loss. Not a three-touchdown loss. pic.twitter.com/pFP4u3ur6d — InAllKindsOfWeather.com (@AllKindsWeather) November 26, 2022

Again, UofM lost in the CFP semifinals, in a game that stung, falling 51-45 to TCU. Watching that game, it felt like the Wolverines beat themselves and should’ve been playing in the national championship.

No. 1 - 2023

This is a no-brainer for the best Michigan team. Finishing the year a perfect 15-0 and winning the National Championship.

Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh and son Jack Harbaugh stand alongside the National Championship Trophy as they celebrates after winning 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game against the Washington Huskies at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

After two years of falling short in the College Football Playoff, the Wolverines finally broke through.

Not only will this team go down as probably the best team of the 2020s for the Maize and Blue, but one of the best of all time.