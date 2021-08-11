Andrew Stueber Excited To Play For Sherrone Moore

Former Michigan assistant coach Ed Warinner has been coaching offensive lines since 1987. That's just one year after Michigan's new offensive line coach, Sherrone Moore, was born. Moore did play offensive line at Oklahoma, but this season will be hist first ever coaching the unit.

Michigan's offensive line wasn't a dominant bunch last year by any stretch of the imagination, but it wasn't a disaster either. There's definitely talent in that group and there are about eight guys who could potentially start for the Wolverines this fall. Still, it's fair to be a little skeptical about how good they can be in 2021 given the overall inexperience of the group — Moore included. Yet when you talk to a veteran, fifth-year guy like Andrew Stueber, those concerns seem to vanish.

In the video above, Stueber talks about Moore's personality, enthusiasm and overall approach to coaching the offensive line and you can tell he's excited about this season. Stueber isn't answering a question just to answer it. He's truly happy to be playing for a guy like Moore and I think that's huge. Warinner had a great track record when he got to Michigan and had some really good lines while in Ann Arbor, but it already feels like the guys might be more excited to play for Moore, which is invaluable and immeasurable in all areas of sport. When players love their coach and will go to war for him, the sky becomes the limit. Look no further than Juwan Howard's basketball team.

Moore doesn't have the experience Warinner does, but he's an extremely intelligent and energetic young coach. He's viewed as a rising star in the profession and this season, with co-offensive coordinator duties also on his plate, could be a launching pad into the next chapter of his career. I do anticipate some bumps in the road with a largely inexperienced and unfamiliar unit and a coach doing a lot of things for the first time, but I also see a really high ceiling for Moore and his guys.