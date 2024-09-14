Arkansas State vs. Michigan: Where to watch, game information, betting line
It marks the first game between Michigan and Arkansas State on the gridiron. The Wolverines are coming off of a crushing loss to Texas last weekend and Michigan is going to want to look dominant against the Red Wolves before USC comes to town next weekend.
Arkansas State is 2-0 and led by former Tennessee head coach Butch Jones. The Red Wolves have a solid offensive attack, along with a defense that allows 27.5 points per game through the first two weeks. The Red Wolves quarterback, Jaylen Raynor, is a dual-threat player and isn't just good with his arm, but leads Arkansas State in running.
While the Michigan defense is bound to get better than what its looked like the past two weeks, the Wolverines' offense is a mystery. Offensively, the Wolverines have been pedestrian and between the offensive line and rushing attack -- there needs to be improvements.
Here are some of the details you need to know about the game.
When: Saturday September 14 at 12:01 p.m. ET
Where: Ann Arbor, Michigan - The Big House
TV: Big Ten Network
On the call: Jeff Levering and Jake Butt
Betting line: DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Michigan -22 (-110)
Over/under total: 47.5
Moneyline: Michigan -1650, Arkansas State +950
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Analyst on Michigan: 'This is a team that could realistically lose five games'
Game Predictions: No. 17 Michigan vs. Arkansas State